IND Vs ENG: Virat Kohli Set To Miss Out On 3rd, 4th Tests; KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja Could Be Available - Report

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is set to be out of the third and fourth Test against England, that will be played in Rajkot and Ranchi, respectively. As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Kohli's availability for the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala also remains a doubt. The selectors will be meeting to pick the squad for the final three Tests against England. (More Cricket News)
Speaking on Kohli, on January 22, three days before the 1st Test in Hyderabad, BCCI announced that the Delhi-born batter had pulled out of the first two Test matches for 'personal reasons'. The statement from India's cricket apex body read, "Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention."
The former India captain might have pulled out due to personal reasons but his friend AB de Villiers has revealed that Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting second child.
Current England Test cricket team coach Brendon McCullum spoke on Kohli's return to the team as he could not hide his excitement.
"Virat's one of the greatest players of the game has seen. No doubt it improves this squad. As we have said throughout, the depth in Indian cricket, the talent in India is immense. So we respect every opposition player that we come up against," McCullum said.
"If Virat is coming back...we hope everything is well with his family. We look forward to that challenge too. He is a great competitor. I know him very well and I enjoyed playing against him, I enjoyed our team playing against him. And if you have success against the best, I am sure you have earned it," McCullum added during the chat.
The report further states that KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, who were a doubt with injuries, could make a return for the Rajkot Test. Rahul sat out due to a quad strain whereas Jadeja had suffered a hamstring injury as the duo were monitored at the NCA in Bengaluru.
The NCA's physio report is still awaited however, the third Test is still days away and there are chances that at least one of Rahul or Jadeja could be available pending fitness clearance.
With doubts over Jasprit Bumrah remains, the ESPNCricinfo report further stated that Mohammed Siraj, who sat out of the Vizag Test, could be included for the Rajkot Test.
India are 1-1 going into the third Test match at Rajkot starting from February 16.