In a video posted publicly, former cricketer AB de Villiers confirmed that India national cricket team star Virat Kohli and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child, explaining Kohli's recent absences from the Indian camp. (More Cricket News)
Kohli, despite being named in the Test squad to face England in the first two matches, had taken a leave of absence, while his potential involvement in the rest of the series was also thrown into considerable doubt after news reports of late.