Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Himalayan Derby Ends In 1-1 Stalemate

Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Highlights, Durand Cup: Action from the group C match in Jamshedpur. Photo: X/Durand Cup

The Group C Durand Cup fixture between Tribhuvan Army Club and 1 Ladakh FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand on Saturday (August 2, 2025). First-half goals from Siju S and Niranjan Dhami set the game up nicely, but a winner did not arrive in the second half and the teams had to split points. Ladakh thus got a draw on debut, while Tribhuvan Army will now find it hard to advance, having lost their opener to NorthEast United. Catch the highlights and key updates from the Indian football encounter, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

2 Aug 2025, 02:20:06 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Greetings! Good afternoon and welcome to everyone joining us this Saturday. Group C action continues in Durand Cup with debutants 1 Ladakh FC facing Tribhuvan Army Club. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates from the Indian football game.

2 Aug 2025, 02:46:57 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Start Time, Streaming The match will kick off at 4pm IST. The Durand Cup 2025, Group C match between Tribhuvan Army Club and 1 Ladakh FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website in India. Live telecast of the game will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in the country.

2 Aug 2025, 03:19:27 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Group C Standings Hosts Jamshedpur FC are on top of group C with back-to-back wins. Tribhuvan Army Club and Indian Army FT are the teams they have beaten, but both have two more games to play. 1 Ladakh FC start their campaign today. Credit: Durand Cup website

2 Aug 2025, 04:13:03 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. Tribhuvan Army Club attacking from left to right and Ladakh from right to left. TAFC are the far more seasoned side and expected to prevail over the debutants, but anything can happen in football and the two-year-young club from J&K will be eager to make a mark.

2 Aug 2025, 04:17:09 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TAFC 0-0 1LFC It's been all Tribhuvan Army so far in terms of possession and corners. One Ladakh still finding their feet, though it's early days in the game.

2 Aug 2025, 04:39:15 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TAFC 0-1 1LFC 1 Ladakh FC go ahead against the run of play! Siju heads home from a pinpoint in-swinging cross off a corner kick in the 23rd minute. It is the maiden goal at the Durand Cup for the debutants, who were just established two years back as a club, remember.

2 Aug 2025, 04:54:14 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: Half-Time Update The match began sluggishly but gathered steam in the last 20 minutes. Tribhuvan Army have equalised via Niranjan Dhami's classy goal in the 40th minute. He taps in the through ball and 1 Ladakh's lead is neutralised. The second half promises to be a cracker.

2 Aug 2025, 05:13:30 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TAFC 1-1 1LFC The second half gets underway in jamshedpur. Tribhuvan Army now attacking from right to left and 1 Ladakh FC from left to right. The match has really opened up with the two goals and both teams will believe they have a good chance of finding the winner.

2 Aug 2025, 05:32:56 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TAFC 1-1 1LFC The attempts growing fervent as time passes by. The heat also seems to be getting to some players, with a couple of them cramping up and needing help mid-game. As if on cue, the second drinks break arrives.

2 Aug 2025, 05:42:47 pm IST Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Score, Durand Cup: TAFC 1-1 1LFC Tribhuvan Army squander a glorious opportunity to go ahead. Gillespye Jung Karki creates a really strong opening at the goalmouth, but the finishing is lacking and the scoreline stays at 1-1. We are now into the last 10 minutes, plus stoppage time.