Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: When, Where To Watch Group C Match

Here is all you need to know about the Durand Cup group C match between Tribhuvan Army Club and 1 Ladakh FC: preview, recent record, match details and broadcast information

Outlook Sports Desk
Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup: JRD Tata Sports Complex will host the Group C match.
Nepal Army Football Club, also known as Tribhuvan Army Club (TAFC), will look to revive their Durand Cup 2025 fortunes with a win against the unheralded 1 Ladakh FC outfit Saturday at JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur, in Jharkhand. Watch the Tribhuvan/Nepal Army vs Ladakh football match live today.

The TAFC produced a valiant fightback against Jamshedpur FC in their first match after conceding a 4th-minute opener to make it 2-2 just after the hour mark. But they eventually lost the Group C opener 3-2 as Nikhil Barla found the winner for former Indian Super League Shield winners in the 71st minute.

Ladakh FC, established in 2023, are the youngest outfit in the Durand Cup 2025. This Durand Cup debut outing in Jamshedpur presents them with a chance to compete against some of the established teams in the region. Tribhuvan Army, for instance, have been making Nepal proud since 1951.

Today, 'One Ladakh' will play the biggest match in their history. And they are up against one of the two foreign armed forces teams taking part in the 134th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament. Expect a litmus test.

1 Ladakh will next face Jamshedpur FC and Indian Army Football Team on August 8 and August 11, respectively, while Tribhuvan Army's final group stage outing is slated for August 5, against Indian Army. As things stand, Jamshedpur lead the Group C standings with six points (two wins).

Tribhuvan Army Club Vs 1 Ladakh FC: Live Streaming And Telecast Details

When and where will the Tribhuvan Army Club vs 1 Ladakh FC match of the Durand Cup 2025 be played?

The Tribhuvan Army Club vs 1 Ladakh FC match of Durand Cup 2025 will be played at JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium, Jamshedpur, on August 2, 2025 (Saturday). The scheduled kick-off time is 4pm IST.

Where to live-stream Tribhuvan Army Club vs 1 Ladakh FC, Durand Cup 2025, Group C match?

The Durand Cup 2025, Group C match between Tribhuvan Army Club and 1 Ladakh FC will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website. Live telecast of the Durand Cup football matches will be available on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD TV channels in India.

Published At:
