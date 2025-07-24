Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Nikhil Barla Goal Hands Red Miners Victory Over Nepali Army

Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Welcome
Hello! We’re back with another live blog, this time for Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC in the Durand Cup 2025. Kick-off is at 5:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Match Info
Match Details
Match No. 2: Jamshedpur FC vs Tribhuvan Army FC
Venue: JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
Date: 24 July, 2025
Kick-Off Time: 5:30 PM
Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Tribhuvan Army At The Airport
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC GK Speaks Ahead Of The Game
"The Durand Cup is a historic tournament with so much legacy, and we know fans in Jamshedpur expect us to respect that with our performances. My role now is to bring even more focus and composure at the back, to help us go as far as we can. We want to set the tone right from the start," Gomes told the club's website.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Stadium Packed To The Rafters
The JRD Tata Sports Complex is packed to the rafters and here come the teams. Jamshedpur FC and Tribhuvan Army FC will clash in this much-awaited fixture.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Dignitaries Meeting The Players
Dignitaries are meeting the players for a photo-op ahead of kick-off at the JRD Stadium.
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Kick-off
Tribhuvan Army FC get things going at the JRD Stadium with the Nepali side eyeing a strong start against their Indian opponents.
1' Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC With The Ball
As usual, Jamshedpur FC have the chunk of the ball here at the Furnace. Tribhuvan Army FC are willing to sit back and hit on the counter.
3' Jamshedpur FC 0-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC Take Early Lead
Wow, what a start from the home team! Long throw, a Rory Delap-esque as Tribhuvan Army fail to clear their lines and Sarthak Golui makes no mistake to fire home the lead for the Red Miners.
4' Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC Eye Second Goal
Jamshedpur FC are having major chunk of the ball and Tribhuvan Army have had minimal shot on target.
8' Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Tribhuvan Army FC Try Long Throw
Tribhuvan Army FC now try the long throw tactic but to no avail as JFC clear the danger with ease.
13' Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: TBFC Miss Chance
TBFC find a great ball over the top of JFC's defence but the forward is unable to keep hold of the ball and Amrit Gope clears the danger.
15' Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: TBFC Dinesh Fluffs His Lines
TBFC's Dinesh is unmarked in the JFC penalty area and the former's header does not have much power as it goes straight into the hands of Amrit Gope.
17' Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammed Sanan's Header Goes Wide
JFC's Mohammed Sanan header is agonizingly wide as the hosts unable to seize the opportunity. Again a long throw, and TBFC cannot defend as the keeper comes to collect the ball but cannot do so but Sanan's header is not able to threaten the opposition goal.
20' Jamshedpur FC 1-0 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JBFC Level Things
Wow! Who would have thought that Tribhuvan Army would level things here! The Nepalese side are level thanks to their skipper Prince, who's long-range effort goes through the hands of Amrit Gope. TBFC are level and their players are enjoying this.
26' Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Jayesh Rane Takes Free-kick
A foul sees Tribhuvan Army FC concede a free-kick and Jayesh Rane lines up to take a free-kick. The routine is a training ground one and TBFC are lucky not to concede.
28' Jamshedpur FC 1-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Manvir Singh Gives Lead
JFC have their lead back and it's down to the brilliance of Manvir Singh. A neat through ball splits the TBFC defence and Manvir twists and turns the Nepali goalie and finishes with aplomb.
31' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: HT Approaching
Khalid Jamil, who is lined up in a three-man shortlist for India's head coach post, looks very animated on the sidelines. He isn't satisfied with his team's performance despite being 2-1.
37' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: TBFC Holding On
Jamshedpur FC are building attack after attack on the Nepali side but the latter are holding on. With that, the fourth official signals to three mins of stoppages.
45+1' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: HT
Half-time in the game as Jamshedpur FC go into the break with a 2-1 lead against their Nepali opponents.
HT' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Second Half Underway
Second-half underway as TBFC look to grab an equaliser whereas the Red Miners will be keen to add more goals.
46' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Nishu Kumar Injury Scare
TBFC's Yogesh Gurung goes on a wild tackle on JFC's Nishu Kumar with the latter feeling the heat. The ref does not give any card for that. Lucky boy!
49' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Mohammed Sanan Hits The Post
Wow! Mohammed Sanan uses all the tricks in his book as he leaves the TBFC defence rooted to their feet but the Red Miners' shot hits the post.
51' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: JFC With A Free-kick
Jayesh Rane lines up a free-kick and Praful is unmarked but the latter's header is way over the bar. How has JBFC left him free there?
56' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Corner For Tribhuvan Army
Corner for the visitors and Nabin Lama takes the corner. The visitors do succeed in getting closer to the JFC goal but it goes wide. TBFC look dangerous whenever they get into the opposition half.
60' Jamshedpur FC 2-1 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: 2-2!
Ananta Tamang has put his team level against the Red Miners. Ananta looks and has his shot on target and the JFC goalie has no answer to his worldie of the goal. Wow! JFC are hit with a sucker punch here!
63' Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Upset On The Cards?
Will we have an upset on the cards here? The Nepali side are showing no signs of tiredness or quality as they are giving the ISL side, a tough contest here at the Furnace.
68' Jamshedpur FC 2-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Nikhil Barla Scores To Fire In Their Side's Third
How has Nikhil Barla scored from that narrow angle? The winger scores after a low cross finds the attacker and the latter fires in past a defender and Tribhuvan Army goalie, to put his side in the lead for the third time in this game.
70' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Sourav Das Troubles JFC Defence
Tribhuvan Army FC attacker Sourav Das gets in on the JFC defence and whips in a low cross but is unable to get through. TBFC are not going down without a fight here.
72' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Almost A Third For TBFC
A corner taken and TBFC almost level for the third time running. So close! JFC are living on the edge here.
77' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Ten Mins And Stoppages Remain
What drama will unfold here with ten minutes and stoppages remaining. Can TBFC snatch an equaliser or will JFC hold on to their narrow lead?
81' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: TBFC Keen On Equaliser
JFC are looking favourites to hold on to this lead and win the game but TBFC's fighting spirit has kept them in this game. Some fightback.
85' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Manvir Singh Hits Wide
A mistake from the visiting side allows Manvir to capitalize and the forward hits from the near the penalty area but his shot is wide. On the sidelines, Khalid Jamil isn't pleased with that effort.
89' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: Jarmanpreet Shoots Over The Bar
Again JFC find themselves in around the TBFC penalty as Jarmanpreet collects the ball and hits over the bar.
90+3' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
Jamshedpur FC Vs Tribhuvan Army FC LIVE Score, Durand Cup 2025: FT
That's it! Full-time scenes as Jamshedpur FC hold on to beat Tribhuvan Army FC 3-2 in this nervy contest.
FT' Jamshedpur FC 3-2 Tribhuvan Army FC
