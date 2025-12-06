UAE Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Pharaohs Meet Whites To Keep Knockout Stage Hopes Alive
UAE Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Both the UAE Whites and the Egyptian Pharaohs are desperately seeking their first victory in Group C. Follow the live blog for real-time score updates as kick-off takes place on 12:00PM (IST)
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup Group C match between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt from the iconic Lusail Stadium. It will be a high-stakes clash with both UAE and Egypt desperate for their first victory to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. The Emiratis come into this game at the bottom of the table after a tough 2-1 opening loss to Jordan. Meanwhile, Egypt's B-team, despite a frustrating 1-1 draw with Kuwait, know that the historical edge favors the Pharaohs. Coach Helmy Toulan's side needs to convert their chances today against a motivated UAE team led by Caio Lucas. This is a must-win for both nations. Stay tuned for the real-time updates and the live scores.
LIVE UPDATES
UAE Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: UAE Starting XI