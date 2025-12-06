UAE Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Pharaohs Meet Whites To Keep Knockout Stage Hopes Alive

Representative image showing a football. File

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA Arab Cup Group C match between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt from the iconic Lusail Stadium. It will be a high-stakes clash with both UAE and Egypt desperate for their first victory to keep their knockout stage hopes alive. The Emiratis come into this game at the bottom of the table after a tough 2-1 opening loss to Jordan. Meanwhile, Egypt's B-team, despite a frustrating 1-1 draw with Kuwait, know that the historical edge favors the Pharaohs. Coach Helmy Toulan's side needs to convert their chances today against a motivated UAE team led by Caio Lucas. This is a must-win for both nations. Stay tuned for the real-time updates and the live scores.

6 Dec 2025, 11:41:42 pm IST UAE Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: UAE Starting XI تشكيلة الأبيض لمواجهة مصر 📋 #منتخب_الإمارات #كأس_العرب #FIFArabCup#الإمارات_مصر pic.twitter.com/F1YFKjQWNk — UAE NT منتخب الإمارات (@UAEFNT) December 6, 2025

6 Dec 2025, 11:28:35 pm IST UAE Vs Egypt Live Score, FIFA Arab Cup 2025: Live Streaming Despite earning FIFA recognition last year, the tournament is not available on FIFA+. The global audience, however, can watch all the matches on the Alkass YouTube channel. Broadcasting rights for the FIFA Arab Cup 2025 Algeria: EPTV (TV1, TV2, TV4, TV6) Kuwait: Shasha and Kuwait TV Qatar: beIN Sports and Alkass