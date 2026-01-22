Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: AFG Eye Win Against WI

Afghanistan vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Catch play-by-play updates for the third T20 international between AFG and WI on Thursday, 22 January, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I Updates
File photo of the Afghanistan cricket team. Photo: AP
Afghanistan vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third T20 international between AFG and WI on Thursday, 22 January, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Afghanistan have already sealed the three-match series with dominant wins in the first two games and now look to complete a clean sweep, while West Indies play for pride and momentum ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Rashid Khan’s side have been clinical with both bat and ball, and another high-scoring contest could be on the cards in Dubai.
LIVE UPDATES

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to field first against West Indies.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Info

The third T20I between Afghanistan and West Indies will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India. However, the match will not be televised live on any TV channel in India.

Afghanistan Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and Welcome!

Greetings, we’re back with another live blog as Afghanistan take on West Indies. Stay tuned for live updates.

Published At:
Tags

