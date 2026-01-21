Afghanistan Vs West Indies Toss Update, 2nd T20I: WI To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Afghanistan face West Indies in 2nd T20I on 21 January at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl
Ramon Simmonds included in West Indies' playing XI; Fazalhaq Farooqi replaces Ziaur Rahman Sharifi
Afghanistan take on West Indies in the 2nd T20I on 21 January at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
West Indies captain Brandon King won the toss and opted to bowl first against Afghanistan.
Afghanistan are leading 1-0 in the three-match series as they won the 1st T20I against West Indies by 38 runs.
West Indies have included Ramon Simmonds in place of Jayden Seales. Their bowling attack also features Shamar Joseph, Matthew Forde and Khary Pierre.
For Afghanistan, they have entered this game with their full-strength squad. A win in this game will help them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Afghanistan vs West Indies, 2nd T20I: Toss Update And Playing XIs
West Indies have won the toss and elected to field first against Afghanistan.
Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan(c), Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
West Indies: Brandon King(c), Alick Athanaze, Johnson Charles(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Quentin Sampson, Matthew Forde, Khary Pierre, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Ramon Simmonds