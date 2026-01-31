South Africa Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: SA Win Toss, Invite WI To Bat As Lightning Delays Start

South Africa face West Indies at the Wanderers in the third T20I, but play is delayed due to lightning shortly after SA invite WI to bat
South Africa will be aiming to seal a clean sweep over the West Indies when these two teams meet in the third and final T20I at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, January 31.
With the series already in the bag, the hosts will want to finish the job in style, while the visitors are playing for pride.
It’s also a special occasion at the Wanderers, with Pink Day being celebrated during a T20I for the first time. The build-up was electric as the anthems played and an aircraft performed stunts above the ground, adding to the spectacle before the start.
However, just as the players took their positions, the action was halted. Lightning was spotted in the area, forcing everyone back into the dugout as the covers were brought out. Under the lightning rule, play cannot continue if strikes are detected within a 30-kilometre radius of the stadium.
On the field, South Africa have been dominant across the first two matches. They chased 174 comfortably in Paarl before producing an even more stunning effort in Centurion, where Quinton de Kock’s blazing century powered them to a record chase of 222.
The West Indies have shown flashes with the bat, but their bowling has lacked control and execution, something they must fix quickly if they are to avoid a whitewash.
South Africa Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Toss Update
South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against West Indies.
South Africa Vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein