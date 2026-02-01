South Africa Vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd T20I: WI Seal Consolation Win In Lightning-Hit Series Finale

South Africa Vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd T20I: The Proteas secured the series 2-1 in the three-match T20I series. Follow all the updates from the rain- and lightning-hit final at the Wanderers

South Africa Vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd T20I
West Indies bowler Gudakesh Motie, second from right, celebrates with his teammates after taking a wicket during the T20 International cricket match between South Africa and West Indies, in Johannesburg, South Africa, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)
South Africa Vs West Indies Highlights, 3rd T20I: Shai Hope’s West Indies avoided a series whitewash with a six-run DLS win over Aiden Markram-led South Africa in the weather-hit third and final T20I. The match at the Wanderers was reduced to 10 overs per side due to rain and lightning, with West Indies posting 114/3 before South Africa finished on 118/6 in the revised chase. While South Africa had already sealed the series by winning the first two games, they fell short of completing a clean sweep as the visitors signed off with a consolation victory.
LIVE UPDATES

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Hey All! 

Greetings and welcome, everyone. Stay with as we take you through the build-up, toss, playing XIs and live updates from the third and final T20 international between South Africa and West Indies.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Streaming Info

The live telecast of the match will be available on Star Sports Network, and, live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Toss Update

South Africa have won the toss and have opted to field.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Playing XIs

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Eathan Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Game Delayed

It’s Pink Day at the Wanderers, and for the first time, the celebration is happening during a T20I. The atmosphere is buzzing as the teams line up for the national anthems, with an aircraft putting on a thrilling stunt display above the ground.

But just as the players take their positions and the match seems ready to begin, there’s an unexpected interruption, they’re being called back to the dugout. Lightning has been spotted in the area, and the covers are now being rushed on.

Under the lightning rule, play cannot continue if there is lightning within a 30-kilometre radius of the stadium.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Game On!

All set to go finally after the delay. It’s a shortened contest, the Powerplay will last 4.5 overs, and we’ll have a 16-overs-a-side game at the Wanderers. One slip is in place as Lungi Ngidi prepares to begin the attack.

Out in the middle, Shai Hope and Johnson Charles are at the crease, with Hope taking strike. Ngidi has the ball in hand, game on.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI 37/1 (3.5)

Shai Hope finds the boundary! He looks to go inside-out against Keshav Maharaj, doesn’t quite middle it with the ball turning, but the outside edge slices it neatly over cover and clears the infield for four.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI 64/1 (5.4)

George Linde fires one in full and straight, and Rovman Powell swings hard for the slog-sweep, a huge miss. South Africa are instantly excited, convinced it’s pad first, and they go upstairs for an LBW review. The line looks spot on, the only real question is whether it’s sliding down the leg side with the angle.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Lightning Stops Play Again

Lightning has interrupted proceedings once again, and the players are heading off the field. As Telford mentioned earlier, play can only resume once there has been no lightning in the area for at least 30 minutes. That means we won’t have any action for at least the next half an hour.

Stay with us, we’ll bring you updates as soon as conditions improve.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Match Cut To 10 Overs

Play is set to resume at 8:40 PM local time after the lightning delay, with the match now reduced to 10 overs per side.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI 68/1 (6.3)

Corbin Bosch pitches it up on middle and leg, back of a length. Shai Hope swings, gets a bit of the inside edge, and nudges it to deep backward square for a single.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WI Post 114/3 (10)

West Indies finished their 10 overs on 114, with the target set to be revised after the earlier interruptions. With seven wickets in hand, they can expect a decent boost. Shai Hope and Rovman Hetmyer led the charge with quickfire 48s each, while Keshav Maharaj leaked 38 in two overs and George Linde proved the most economical.

The pitch is offering plenty of turn, the chase promises to be intriguing.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: Chase Time

Markram and de Kock are at the crease, with Markram on strike. Jason Holder will open the bowling attack.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: SA 43/2 (4.3)

Roston Chase fires one full and sliding across the stumps, and Brevis leans in to loft it over long-off. It’s a flat, powerful hit that sails just over the fielder for six.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: SA 98/4 (8)

Akeal Hosein oversteps and bowls a no-ball, and Jason Smith doesn’t waste the extra delivery. Standing wide of the crease, he goes back and unleashes a powerful pull over deep square-leg for six, quick on his feet and even quicker with the shot.

South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, 3rd T20I: WICKET

Shamar Joseph strikes with a beauty! He goes wide of the crease and nails a perfect yorker on middle, and Jason Smith has no answer. Smith leans forward to drive, but the ball sneaks through and sends middle stump flying out of the ground.

A superb delivery, and the celebrations erupt as the crowd falls silent. Jason Smith departs for a blistering 26 off 10.

West Indies Win By 6 Runs

West Indies signed off with a consolation six-run DLS win over South Africa in a lightning-hit, rain-interrupted third T20I at the Wanderers. After making 114/3 in a 10-over innings, they struck back through spin as Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie removed key batters in the chase. Jason Smith’s cameo kept South Africa in the fight, but Shamar Joseph’s nerveless yorkers in the final over sealed the victory.

That's A Wrap

That’s a wrap! We’ll be back with another live blog soon. Bye for now.

Published At:
