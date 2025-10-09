Dahini: The Witch Review | An Urgent Feminist Story That Falters Under Its Own Weight

Rajesh Touchriver’s Dahini: The Witch (2023), which is being screened at the Indian Film Festival of Sydney 2025, opens with the promise of moral urgency. Set in the fictional Bhageerathipura, Odisha, the film dives into one of India’s most horrifying, and least-discussed, social cruelties: the witch-hunts that continue to claim women’s lives in the twenty first century. It’s a story steeped in superstition, misogyny, and systemic neglect, with the potential for blistering commentary on rural violence and gendered oppression. Yet, despite its worthy subject, Dahini fumbles in execution and ends up diluting the very outrage it seeks to stir.