Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties

India-China ties have always had ups and downs since the very beginning. The Hindi-Chini- bhai bhai in the early years of independence was followed by the 1962 border war. That defeat was a bitter pill for India to swallow and made even ordinary citizens suspicious of China. After Rajiv Gandhi’s visit to Beijing in 1988 the ice was broken and for a while the two Asian neighbours appeared well on the way of resetting ties. But from time to time, the PLA pushed across the LAC to grab what India said was its territory. The India-China boundary dispute has not been resolved despite several rounds of talks. Much of the push and pull is because the border has not been distinctly marked as China refuses to abide by the McMahon Line, named after the British officer responsible for running a line to demarcate the boundary has never been accepted by China.