Portugal Thrash Armenia 9-1, Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026
Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to another FIFA World Cup. Portugal sealed their place at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 9-1 rout of Armenia on Sunday (November 16, 2025). Ronaldo missed the match in Porto because of suspension — but in his absence, Portugal ensured he would have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off next June and is expected to be part of coach Roberto Martinez's squad, though he may yet be suspended for as many as two matches after being sent off in Portugal's 2-0 loss to Ireland. That surprise defeat meant Portugal had to beat Armenia to be certain of top place in Group F and hat-tricks from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves ensured there would be no slip-up.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
CLOSE