Football

Portugal Thrash Armenia 9-1, Qualify For FIFA World Cup 2026

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to another FIFA World Cup. Portugal sealed their place at the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico with a 9-1 rout of Armenia on Sunday (November 16, 2025). Ronaldo missed the match in Porto because of suspension — but in his absence, Portugal ensured he would have the chance to appear at a record sixth World Cup. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be 41 by the time the tournament kicks off next June and is expected to be part of coach Roberto Martinez's squad, though he may yet be suspended for as many as two matches after being sent off in Portugal's 2-0 loss to Ireland. That surprise defeat meant Portugal had to beat Armenia to be certain of top place in Group F and hat-tricks from Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves ensured there would be no slip-up.

Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Vitinha
Portugal's Vitinha waves at the end of a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
1/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Francisco Conceicao
Portugal's Francisco Conceicao vies for the ball with Armenia's Nayair Tiknizyan, left, during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
2/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Joao Neves
Portugal's Joao Neves, right, celebrates with Carlos Forbs after scoring his side's eigth goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
3/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Bruno Fernandes
Portugal's Bruno Fernandes scores his side's seventh goal from the penalty spot during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
4/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Joao Neves
Portugal's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
5/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Roberto Martinez
Portugal coach Roberto Martinez gestures during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
6/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Joao Neves
Portugal's Joao Neves celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
7/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Goncalo Ramos
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
8/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Eduard Spertsyan
Armenia's Eduard Spertsyan, left, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
9/9
Portugal Vs Armenia World Cup 2026 Qualifiers-Renato Veiga
Portugal's Renato Veiga celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a World Cup 2026 group F qualifying soccer match between Portugal and Armenia in Porto, Portugal. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
