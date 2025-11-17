Troy Parrott Hat-Trick Helps Ireland Defeat Hungary 3-2, Enter FIFA World Cup 2026 Playoffs
Ireland have kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 hopes alive with a stunning comeback win against Hungary on Sunday (November 16, 2025). Troy Parrott, the unheralded Ireland striker who sent Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal to a 2-0 loss on Thursday, did even better on Sunday with a hat-trick. He struck in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time in Budapest to complete his hat-trick in a 3-2 win that secured Ireland's place in the playoffs for next year's tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
