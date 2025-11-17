Interstate Cyberfraud Gang Busted; Four Arrested For Hacking Phones And Moving Money Via 'Mule Account'

Four members of an interstate cyberfraud network were arrested for allegedly hacking victims’ phones through social-media links and funnelling stolen money into "mule accounts".
The accused admitted to using APK files to access devices, with a preliminary probe revealing suspicious transactions worth Rs 3.37 crore.
Four members of a major interstate cyberfraud network have been arrested for allegedly hacking into people’s phones and siphoning money from their bank accounts, police said on Sunday.
According to investigators, the gang circulated links on social media to gain access to victims’ devices, with all fraudulent transactions routed through "mule accounts" to conceal their identities.
A preliminary probe has uncovered suspicious transactions amounting to Rs 3.37 crore.
Tallital police intercepted a car at Bhediyapakhad mod in Do Gaon on Saturday during a checking drive led by Superintendent of Police Jagdish Chandra and Deputy Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar.
Police said the behaviour of the four occupants raised suspicion, and a detailed search led to the recovery of 11 phones, nine SIM cards, multiple Aadhaar and PAN cards, cheque books, QR codes, and several debit and credit cards.
During questioning, the accused admitted to sending APK files via social media to infiltrate victims’ phones. Once the devices were compromised, they transferred funds to multiple "mule accounts".
Police added that one of the QR codes recovered was linked to a bank account connected to a case in Delhi.
Those arrested have been identified as Shubham Gupta from Alwar, Rajasthan; Piyush Goyal from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh; Rishabh Kumar from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh; and Mohit Rathi from Gurugram, Haryana.
Several high-end smartphones and the vehicle used by the group have also been seized.
