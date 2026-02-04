MS Dhoni Reveals Real Reason Of Avoiding Commentary Box, Says 'It's Difficult, I Am Not Good With Stats'

MS Dhoni admitted that he has not considered commentary as a job as it feels a difficult task to him

MS Dhoni in action for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025. Photo: ChennaiIPL/X
Enigmatic former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has all but ruled out grabbing a microphone inside the commentary box, describing the popular post-retirement job as a "difficult" balancing act driven by stats, which he finds tough to memorise.

The 44-year-old, under whom India won three ICC trophies, has rarely aired his views on issues related to the game since retiring in 2020. His cricketing connection is now limited to IPL appearances for the Chennai Super Kings.

"Commentary is very difficult. I feel there is a very fine line between describing the game and in that process getting into a zone where you start criticising individuals who are playing the game. It's a very thin line," Dhoni told sports broadcaster Jatin Sapru during a Youtube interaction.

"Often, you don't even feel that what you are doing is may be borderline wrong. You would always like to be on the other side where you are describing the game. If you feel something is wrong you say it out.

"But how to put it, that is also an art, how to politely put it forward where nobody feels targetted. If the team is losing there are reasons behind it, and you need to have the skill of describing those reasons without anybody feeling bad. That is the art of commentary," he said.

Aside from the delicate nature of the job, Dhoni feels not being able to memorise stats, even his own, puts him at a disadvantage.

"I'm not good with stats...but there are a lot of people who are very good with stats. They know stats...If you ask me about my stats, I'll be like hmmm and there are certain people who know stats about not just Indian cricket team or the Indian players but everyone throughout the era," he said.

Good Listener But Not Good With Phones

Known to have Zen-like control on mind when faced with difficult decisions during his playing days, Dhoni was also asked whether he has ever needed advice on cricket and life.

The wicketkeeper-batter said he has rarely had to ask for it because of his habit of listening intently.

"I'm a very good listener. Yes I do speak with people who I'm comfortable with. But I'm more of a listener than a speaker. And if I don't know about the topic I don't speak much because I will be absorbing more if I'm listening," he said.

"I never feel that urge to contribute if I don't know...being a good listener you don't always have to look for advice...They keep floating around just with certain people who you are having a conversation with.

"You need to have that intelligence to figure out what works the best for you," he added.

But with a wide grin, he admitted that he still hasn't become any better at answering the phone.

"I'm not good in that way of communicating. I like to sit across and speak to people. I'm not someone who's very good over the phone because I can't see a face. So, I'm a very awkward guy when it comes to speaking on the phone.

"So that's something I want to improve but I'm glad I haven't improved," he joked.

"You know when initially mobile phones came it was for the benefit of the people who own the phone. Now your mobile phone is for my benefit," he said.

Published At:
