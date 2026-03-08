MS Dhoni Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final - Video

Summary of this article
India and New Zealand are all set to battle it out in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the high-stakes clash scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The title decider will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, with both teams aiming to finish their impressive campaigns on a historic note.
India reached the final after edging past England in a thrilling semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue posted 253 and eventually secured a seven-run victory, with Sanju Samson playing a key role with an explosive 89. Meanwhile, New Zealand booked their spot with a dominant win over South Africa, chasing down 170 with ease to continue their strong run in the tournament.
MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final
Former India captain MS Dhoni has reached Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster final to support the national side. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter landed in the city early on match day and is expected to watch the clash from the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Dhoni had also attended the semi-final between India and England in Mumbai along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. His presence quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with several clips and photos circulating widely online. The 2007 T20 World Cup-winning captain has remained a major figure in Indian cricket even after retiring from international cricket.
Key stats and match facts ahead of the IND vs NZ final
Heading into the final, India hold a slight advantage in overall T20 head-to-head meetings between the two sides. Out of 30 matches played, India have won 18 while New Zealand have claimed 11 victories, with three games ending in ties.
However, the World Cup record between the teams tells a different story. New Zealand have won all three of their previous encounters against India in T20 World Cups, making the upcoming final an opportunity for the Men in Blue to break that streak on the biggest stage.
The venue could also play a role in the contest. India have played 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three. With more than 100,000 fans expected in attendance, the final promises to be one of the most electrifying matches of the tournament.