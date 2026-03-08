MS Dhoni Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final - Video

MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final as fans gear up for the highly anticipated title clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published At:
MS Dhoni Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final
MS Dhoni Reaches Ahmedabad Ahead Of India Vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Photo: X
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad

  • MS Dhoni arrived in Ahmedabad to support Team India before the big match

  • Several former cricketers and celebrities are expected to attend the final

India and New Zealand are all set to battle it out in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the high-stakes clash scheduled at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The title decider will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, with both teams aiming to finish their impressive campaigns on a historic note.

India reached the final after edging past England in a thrilling semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium. The Men in Blue posted 253 and eventually secured a seven-run victory, with Sanju Samson playing a key role with an explosive 89. Meanwhile, New Zealand booked their spot with a dominant win over South Africa, chasing down 170 with ease to continue their strong run in the tournament.

MS Dhoni arrives in Ahmedabad ahead of India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final

Former India captain MS Dhoni has reached Ahmedabad ahead of the blockbuster final to support the national side. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter landed in the city early on match day and is expected to watch the clash from the stands at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Dhoni had also attended the semi-final between India and England in Mumbai along with his wife Sakshi Dhoni. His presence quickly caught fans’ attention on social media, with several clips and photos circulating widely online. The 2007 T20 World Cup-winning captain has remained a major figure in Indian cricket even after retiring from international cricket.

Related Content
Dark clouds were seen above the Narendra Modi Stadium before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Ahmedabad’s Epic Title Clashes - From India’s 2023 Heartbreak To RCB Triumph
New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Matt Henry and others during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final cricket match between India and New Zealand, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Kiwis Train In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Titular Clash
Indian players celebrate the dismissal of England's Will Jacks during the T20 World Cup cricket semi-final match between India and England in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 5, 2026. - AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Can India Heal Ahmedabad’s Old Wounds In Another Title Pursuit?
Fans cheer in the stands during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 second semifinal cricket match between India and England, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
India Vs New Zealand Match Facts, T20 World Cup 2026: All You Need To Know About The Final Game At Ahmedabad
Related Content

Also Check: India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score

Key stats and match facts ahead of the IND vs NZ final

Heading into the final, India hold a slight advantage in overall T20 head-to-head meetings between the two sides. Out of 30 matches played, India have won 18 while New Zealand have claimed 11 victories, with three games ending in ties.

However, the World Cup record between the teams tells a different story. New Zealand have won all three of their previous encounters against India in T20 World Cups, making the upcoming final an opportunity for the Men in Blue to break that streak on the biggest stage.

The venue could also play a role in the contest. India have played 10 matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three. With more than 100,000 fans expected in attendance, the final promises to be one of the most electrifying matches of the tournament.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Triple Wicket Over By Jimmy Neesham | IND 204/4 (16)

  2. IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026: What Is India’s Record In ICC Finals

  3. India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026: Is There A Reserve Day For Final? What Happens If Match Ends In Tie?

  4. India Women Vs Australia Women, One-Off Test: IND-W Lose By 10 Wickets Against AUS-W At WACA

  5. T20 World Cup Dispatch: Suryakumar, Santner In Pre-Match War Of Words; India Look For Finals Redemption Against NZ

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Lin Chun-Yi Highlights, All England Open Final: Bruised Indian Goes Down Fighting

  4. Lakshya Sen Goes Down Fighting Against Lin Chun-Yi, Finishes Second At All England Open

  5. All England Open 2026 Championships: Sen Seals Final Spot In Birmingham

Trending Stories

National News

  1. President Murmu Questions Mamata's Absence At Santhal Event

  2. Day In Pics: March 07, 2026

  3. Strait Of Hormuz Closed Only To US, Israel & Europe: India’s 40% Crude Imports Unaffected

  4. From Denial, To Acceptance, To Revolt: The Changing Face Of Child Marriage In India

  5. Protest March In Churachandpur Seeks Justice For Victims Of 2023 Manipur Violence

Entertainment News

  1. Tighee Review | Jeejivisha Kale's Transcendent Portrait Of Womanhood Centres A Volatile Mother–Daughter Trio

  2. Sumit Arora Interview | “If The Passion Is Real, You Find A Way”

  3. US–Israel Strikes In Iran: Mark Ruffalo, Jack White, Carrie Coon And Other Hollywood Celebs Condemn Military Action

  4. 10 Fierce Women Cops In Indian OTT Dramas

  5. Nukkad Naatak Review | A Triumphantly Modest Indie Rooted In Goodwill And Second Chances

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Minab’s Small Coffins

  2. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Women Of The World:  How They Bear The Brunt Of War And Displacement

  5. Iranian President Apologizes For Strikes On Neighbors Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Latest Stories

  1. MasterChef India 9 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya And Vikram Gandhe Lift The Trophy

  2. Dhurandhar 2 Trailer: Ranveer Singh's Hamza Rises As Sher-e-Baloch, Setting The Stage For Epic Sequel

  3. US-Israel-Iran War: Trump Calls For 'Unconditional Surrender' As Strikes Continue

  4. Smriti Mandhana Becomes First Women Cricketer To Get Her Own Exclusive Barbie Doll Ahead Of International Women’s Day

  5. T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: ICC Announce Umpires For Final, Ricky Martin To Perform In Closing Ceremony

  6. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shifeng, All England Open 2026 Highlights: Super Sen Through To Semis After Winning In Straight Games

  7. Long Game Pays Off: BJP’s Bihar Project Nears Its Final Act

  8. JNU VC Remarks: Weaponising Institutions Of Higher Learning Against Dalits Is Epistemic Violence