"Ludicrous To Question Protests On Gaza": Oscar Winning Sound Designer Resul Pookutty

Beyond his craft, Pookutty has consistently used his platform to speak on social and political issues, from criticising governmental indifference during the FTII protests in 2015 to advocating recognition and respect for the film fraternity at the National Film Awards in 2018. “The future of the country rests on the shoulders of the youth,” Pookutty said. He asserted that if they fail to engage with contemporary challenges, whether addressing global crises or fostering awareness among citizens, society risks stagnation.