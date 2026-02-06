UAE Aid Ships Reach Egypt As Gaza Crossings Reopen Amid Ongoing Violence

Ships carrying food, medical supplies, and emergency relief from the United Arab Emirates have arrived at Egypt’s Al Arish port to support humanitarian efforts for Gaza, according to African.com.
The aid arrival coincides with the limited reopening of Gaza border crossings, allowing a modest increase in relief supplies, though agencies warn access remains irregular and far below what is needed.
Despite renewed humanitarian access, fighting in and around Gaza persists, with ongoing casualties and severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical care reported by local officials and residents.
Egyptian and Emirati officials confirmed that the vessels, carrying food, medical supplies, and emergency relief materials, docked near the Mediterranean port of Al Arish, a key logistics hub for aid bound for Gaza. The shipments are part of the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian assistance efforts, coordinated with Egyptian authorities and international relief organizations.
The arrival of the aid coincides with the partial reopening of key border crossings into Gaza, which had been closed or heavily restricted due to security concerns. Humanitarian agencies said the reopening has enabled a modest increase in the flow of essential supplies, though they warned that access remains inconsistent and insufficient to meet growing needs.
Despite the renewed aid access, violence in and around Gaza has continued. Local health officials reported further casualties from airstrikes and ground clashes, while residents described severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical care after months of conflict.
The UAE said its assistance is focused on alleviating civilian suffering, particularly for women, children, and the elderly. “Humanitarian aid must reach those in need regardless of the security situation,” an Emirati official said, calling for sustained access and the protection of relief workers.
International organizations welcomed the reopening of the crossings but stressed that a lasting ceasefire is needed to ensure safe, uninterrupted humanitarian operations. “Short-term openings help, but they do not address the scale of the crisis,” one aid official said to Africa.com.
Egypt has continued to play a central role in facilitating humanitarian deliveries and mediating efforts to ease tensions, while regional and global actors renew calls for restraint and a political solution to the conflict.