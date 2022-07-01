Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

'Tug-Of-War' Between Tractors Goes Awry In Karnataka Village

A fierce 'tug-of-war' between tractors in a Karnataka village went awry, putting to risk the safety of a cheering crowd in close quarters, a viral video surfaces.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 3:52 pm

 A fierce 'tug-of-war' between tractors in a Karnataka village went awry, putting to risk the safety of a cheering crowd in close quarters, a viral video shows.
     
Visual footage showed tractors being driven in opposite directions in full steam at Chamkeri village in Athani Taluk of the district on Wednesday.
      
Suddenly, the front portion of a tractor lifted off, swerved dangerously close to the villagers who had milled around the game before the driver could balance it, and tilted back to the normal position amid anxious moments.
 
The police have taken cognizance of the game organized as part of a village fair and booked cases against some local leaders and organizers.

Fortunately, no untoward incident happened but police acknowledged that had things gone out of hand, there could have been casualties.
“We have booked a case against the community leaders, organizers of the event, and the tractor driver for jeopardizing the lives of people,” a police officer told PTI.

Tags

National Tug-Of-War Tractors Karnataka Village Police Officers Arrest Cheering Crowd Visual Footage
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Gujarat To Host 36th National Games In September-October 2022: Indian Olympic Association

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera

Avrodh 2 Cinematographer Shanu Singh Rajput Takes Us Behind The Camera