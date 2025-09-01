India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting, India was the only member nation to withhold support for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, citing sovereignty concerns.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • All other SCO members reaffirmed support for BRI, linking it to Eurasian integration.

  • India opposes BRI due to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor through PoK.

  • Critics warn BRI projects have pushed several nations into debt distress.

India declined to support China's grandiose Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), making it the only nation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to do so.

According to PTI, Russia, Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan reaffirmed their support for the Chinese connectivity program in a statement released at the conclusion of the SCO meeting in this Chinese port city.

In all of the prior SCO summits and meetings, India has not supported the BRI.

According to the statement, the eight member countries took notice of the continued efforts to implement this initiative together, including coordinating the BRI's development with that of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"The member states consider it important to use the potential of the countries of the region, international organisations and multilateral associations to create a broad, open, mutually beneficial and equitable space for interaction in Eurasia in accordance with the norms and principles of international law and taking into account national interests," it said.

"In this regard, they reiterated the initiative to establish a Greater Eurasian Partnership and expressed their readiness to develop dialogue," it said.

Related Content
Related Content
Modi-Putin Bilateral Meet | - Modi's X |
SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

BY Outlook News Desk

PTI reported that because the BRI includes the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which crosses Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, India has been quite critical of the initiative.

According to PM Modi's remarks during the conference, connectivity initiatives that circumvent sovereignty lose credibility and purpose.

"We believe that every effort towards connectivity must uphold the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity. This is also enshrined in the core principles of the SCO Charter," he said.

Since several nations are struggling with debt while carrying out projects associated with the initiative, there has been an increase in international criticism of the project.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Women’s ODI World Cup 2025: ICC Announces Record-Breaking Prize Pool

  2. Shubman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah Pass Fitness Test Ahead of Asia Cup; Rohit Sharma Too Aces

  3. Chinnaswamy Stampede: RCB Unveils Roadmap Under ‘Cares’ Initiative To Strengthen Fan Safety

  4. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  5. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech US Open 2025: Spaniard Cruises To Top Eight

  2. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic And Taylor Fritz Set Up Flushing Meadows Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Books Last Eight Spot, Marketa Vondrousova Stuns Elena Rybakina

  4. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa US Open 2025: World No. 1 Sails Into Quarter-finals

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will 'Vote Chori' Charge Stick Or Fade Away?

  2. Maratha Quota Activist Vows To Continue Hunger Strike, Declares He Would “Face Bullets” Rather Than Yield

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. FIR Lodged Against TMC MP Mahua Moitra Over Objectionable Remarks About Amit Shah

  5. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Israeli Defense Minister Says Hamas Armed Wing Spokesperson Killed In Gaza

  3. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  4. Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism, Stresses Border Peace In Tianjin Talks With Xi

  5. Israel Expands Strikes Hezbollah Sites in Lebanon Hit, Houthi Rebel PM Killed in Yemen

Latest Stories

  1. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  2. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment

  3. UPSSSC PET 2025 Admit Card Out for September 6–7 Exam

  4. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  5. Horoscope Today, September 1, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Leo, Aquarius & More

  6. How Can Bihar Election Be Free And Fair If SIR Deletes Voters?

  7. Bihar Election Row: Opposition Vs Election Commission

  8. A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission