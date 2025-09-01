Left Parties Welcome Modi-Xi Meet At SCO

1: Indian Left parties see India-China engagement as affirmation of multipolarity.
2: Chinese President Xi invited to 2026 Brics summit hosted by India.
The Communist Party of India (CPI) issued a statement on Monday welcoming the “positive outcome” of the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Sunday. At the meeting, Modi and Xi agreed to forge a “fair, reasonable and mutually-acceptable” solution to the India-China border dispute and pledged to deepen trade and investment networks.
The CPI statement highlighted this engagement between India and China as a reaffirmation of their ancient civilizations and historically destined partnership. It also added that such cooperation was of great value to strengthening Global South unity, and for encouraging multipolarity in international affairs, especially “at a time when imperialist forces seek to divide and dominate.”
CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby also welcomed “this breakthrough in India-China relations” in an X post on Sunday. He claimed that India and China both bore a historic responsibility towards the causes of multilateralism and anti-imperialism, and indicated that Global South solidarity would serve the “cause of peace and progress for all humanity.”
Prime Minister Modi and President Xi emphasised strategic autonomy, while India particularly focused on addressing the trade imbalance in favour of New Delhi. Modi also invited Xi to the India-hosted 2026 Brics summit.
(with PTI inputs)