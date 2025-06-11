Gross Domestic Problems In India

India’s GDP data has attracted considerable scrutiny in recent years. The 2015 revision of GDP calculations adopted 2011-12 as the base year from 2004-05 and aligned with international norms. This shift was not unusual in itself. Base years are periodically updated to better reflect structural changes in the economy, consumption patterns and price indices. However, this revision also incorporated new data sources and methodologies, fuelling controversies. It moved from the factor cost method to the Gross Value Added (GVA) at basic prices and market prices approach. It used the MCA-21 database (from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs), bringing more corporate sector data into the fold. Its impact has the controversial revision of past growth figures upward, fuelling criticism about opacity and credibility. The GDP growth in 2013-14 (the last year of the UPA government) was revised to 6.9 per cent from 4.7 per cent and that under Modi’s first year (2014-15) was raised to 7.4 per cent from the projected 7.2 per cent. It gave the Modi government a statistical tailwind: boosting the narrative of “Achche Din” and economic turnaround; and delegitimised the UPA-era economic performance (it started flaunting higher growth rate for the Modi years, lowering the growth figures for the Congress years). It also helped to deflect criticism after demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Post-demonetisation (2016) and the hasty GST rollout (2017), there was widespread concern about economic slowdown. But the GDP figures still showed high growth (6.8 per cent in 2016-17), allowing the government to claim that these were short-term disruptions in an otherwise thriving economy. Critics argued that this masked real pain in the informal sector, which wasn’t adequately captured in the new methodology. It created an illusion of high-growth, jobless prosperity: India’s GDP appeared to grow faster, even as unemployment hit a 45-year high in 2017-18.