Cricket

India At T20 World Cup 2024: 'You Are One Of The Greats,' West Indies Legend Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli

Wesley Hall was a special guest at the Kensington Oval when he met members of the Indian team and presented his autobiography to Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid

BCCI
Virat Kohli was called a legend of the game by Wesley Hall. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

Legendary West Indies pacer Wesley Hall has seen a lot of great batters over the years and in his opinion, Indian superstar Virat Kohli belongs right at the top with the all-time legends of the game. (More Cricket News)

The 86-year-old from Barbados, who formed a lethal bowling partnership with Charlie Griffith in the 1960s, also feels that the modern day West Indies players can't be expected to turn down million-dollar contracts in franchise cricket though it does impact the health of Test cricket in the region.

In stark contrast to the nomadic life of a current international cricketer, Hall played 48 Tests in a career spanning 16 years.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup trophy. - ICC
T20 World Cup: How Teams Are Grouped For Super 8s — Pre-tournament Seedings Explained

BY Gaurav Thakur

He was a special guest at the Kensington Oval on Tuesday when he met members of the Indian team and presented his autobiography to Kohli and head coach Rahul Dravid on the sidelines of their second training session.

Having also served as sports minister of Barbados, the man of many talents reserved humbling words for Kohli in his brief chat with the former India captain.

"You have come to practice and you have to see an old man," that was how he broke the ice with the Indian mainstay.

"I have seen a lot of great players and you are one of them. I have followed your career and I hope you play for India for many more years," said the 86-year-old.

If I am from the proletariat, can't refuse IPL millions

T20 cricket in the West Indies seems to be in good health but the same can't be said about Tests, the only format Hall played and excelled at.

The Caribbean icon feels the administrators need to find a way to prevent a mass exodus from the longest format.

"Well, I would say that if your date is today, I'm not concerned. But if you told me two years ago, I was very concerned. And that's what happens," he said when asked about the state of the red-ball game in the region.

"You just need to get some players who will stick with you. I mean, at one time, we had some great players, but they weren't playing Test cricket. But that's the problem, you see.

"If I am from the proletariat, I don't have any money and somebody offered me a million dollars for four years, well then I could not really refuse it. So we have to sort of deal with it in such a way that it doesn't happen every day," said Hall.

Asked about his views on how the game has changed over the years, Hall said he doesn't like the fact that cricket has become batter-friendly.

"Well, one has to be aware that things will change. Now we are wondering what's happening, especially if you go into the area where you play the game of 20 overs. There are certain things that I wonder about.

Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir combined at KKR to win the IPL 2024. - X/@KKRiders
Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I just wonder why would batsmen be able to bat through the whole innings, the bowlers are restricted to four bowlers. I often ask that."

Hall, who is 6'5", believes a good fast bowler has to be at least six feet. He is also a fan of Jasprit Bumrah and is impressed with the pace talent in India.

"Earlier you had only Kapil Dev, now you have so many," he remarked.

"You have to remember that immediately after we left the scene, you know, we had about two fast bowlers in the West Indies. Some of them couldn't get in the side. We need to look for some good pacemen.

"I like a paceman that is six foot. When you put a ball in the slip corner, like how Big Bird Joel Garner used to do it, and (Curtly) Ambrose. These fellows, they bowl and they're able to get that bounce," said Hall.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average
  2. PM Modi Inaugurates New Campus Of Nalanda University In Bihar | Top Points
  3. US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In Himachal, China Wars Biden Against Signing Tibet Policy Bill
  4. Outlook's Next Issue: Return Of The Coalition
  5. Lost In The Rat Race: How NEET Exam Controversy Shatters Dreams Of Medical Aspirants
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt Reveals Ranbir Kapoor Is 'Specific' About Daughter Raha's Fashion Choices
  2. Inside Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's First Wedding Anniversary Celebration With Candlelight Dinner; See Unseen Pics
  3. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Couple To Reportedly Host Their Haldi Ceremony On June 20
  4. Shraddha Kapoor Makes Her Relationship With Rumoured BF Rahul Mody Insta-Official, Shares First Picture With Him
  5. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About Taking Over From Salman Khan As The Host Of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': No One Can Replace Bhai
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Players Could Miss Start Of Champions League Qualifying If Their Teams Advance
  2. India At T20 World Cup 2024: 'You Are One Of The Greats,' West Indies Legend Wesley Hall Praises Virat Kohli
  3. IRONMAN France Nice 2024: Lucy Charles-Barclay Puts On A Dominant Display - In Pics
  4. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  5. Euro 2024: Portugal Beat Czech Republic 2-1 In Injury-Time Win - In Pics
World News
  1. Watch: Two Wildfires Devastate Thousands Of Acres Forcing Mass Evacuations In New Mexico; One Dead
  2. Hajj 2024: Over 550 Dead In Mecca As Scorching Heat Hits Challenging Pilgrimage
  3. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced To Jail For Punching Singapore Police Officer
  4. Boeing CEO Apologizes To Relatives Of 737 Max Crash Victims During Senate Appearance
  5. 'False': Wife Denies Reports Of Noam Chomsky's Death
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Rihanna Takes Over As Dior's J'adore Ambassador, Following Charlize Theron's Two-Decade Legacy
  3. NCERT Textbook Revision Draws Flak Again, This Time On Secularism And Omission Of Babri Masjid
  4. Upholding The Constitution; Breaking Stereotypes : Kerala’s SCERT Marks A Difference
  5. Latest Sports News Today: USA Take On South Africa As T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s Begin; India Women Take On South Africa Women In 2nd WODI
  6. Daughter Of Rajya Sabha MP Runs BMW Over Sleeping Man On Chennai Road, Gets Bail
  7. Bengaluru Woman Orders Xbox On Amazon, Finds Live Snake In Package | Video
  8. Breaking News, June 19, LIVE: US Lawmakers Meet Dalai Lama In HP; June Rain Below Average