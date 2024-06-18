Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report

A well placed BCCI source told PTI that even though Iyer's selection for Zimbabwe tour, which takes place right after the World Cup, is not confirmed, the KKR skipper is set to be back in the ODI setup

X/@KKRiders
Shreyas Iyer and Gautam Gambhir combined at KKR to win the IPL 2024. Photo: X/@KKRiders
info_icon

Out of favour batter Shreyas Iyer is all set to return to the Indian team for the three ODIs against Sri Lanka scheduled for July-August later this year. (More Cricket News)

According to a PTI report published on Tuesday, Gautam Gambhir's expected appointment as the head coach for India could bring Iyer back into contention for the national side after the right-hander was sidelined from BCCI's central contract.

Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to their first IPL title after a decade earlier this year and Gambhir was the mentor of the side.

Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir. - PTI/Kunal Patil
Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By BCCI Panel; Could Be Announced As IND Head Coach In Next 48 Hrs

BY Outlook Sports Desk

A well placed BCCI source told PTI that even though Iyer's selection for Zimbabwe tour, which takes place right after the World Cup, is not confirmed, the KKR skipper is set to be back in the ODI setup.

"There is every possibility that Shreyas will travel for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka," the source said.

"The last ODI that India played was in South Africa and he scored a half-century (52). He had 500 plus runs (530) in World Cup and averages just around 50. Can you drop him?" he added.

Iyer alongside Ishan Kishan was excluded from the BCCI central contracts after reports suggested that the duo did not play domestic cricket even after the board's diktat.

Shreyas Iyer played a stellar knock of 95 runs against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Final. - PTI
Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'

BY PTI

After his exclusion from the central contract, Iyer did feature in the Ranji Trophy final for Mumbai and scored a valuable 90. He then had a scintillating 2023 Cricket World Cup where he scored 530 runs at an average of 66.25 and a strike rate of 113. Iyer smashed two centuries in the tournament including one in the semifinal against New Zealand.

His stocks rose further when KKR finally ended their 10-year wait to win the IPL 2024 under his captaincy. His leadership skills were widely praised by experts and so was his partnership with Gambhir.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Modi Offers Prayers In Kashi; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  2. Maharashtra: Congress Worker Washes State Chief Nana Patole's Feet, Video Goes Viral|On Cam
  3. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  4. 41 Airports Across India Get Hoax Bomb Threat On Email
  5. NEET Exam Controversy: How is It Going to impact students?
Entertainment News
  1. Jr NTR And Janhvi Kapoor Shoot For 'Devara: Part 1’ Song In Thailand
  2. Gurmeet Choudhary Recounts How He Worked 'Extremely Hard' For His 'Commander Karan Saxena' Physique
  3. Ian McKellen Lands In Hospital After Falling Off Stage During Performance
  4. Bhaweeka Chaudhary Took Inspiration From Jennifer Winget For Her Role In 'Badall Pe Paon Hai'
  5. ‘Love Never Dies’: Martina Lechner And Patrick Stanke Leave You Mesmerised With Their Rehearsal Performance – View Pics
Sports News
  1. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: What's Antigua’s Weather Forecast?
  2. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: These IPL 2024 Stars In Line To Earn Maiden Call-Ups
  3. Gautam Gambhir Effect? Shreyas Iyer Set To Return For Sri Lanka ODIs In July-August: Report
  4. United States Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Super 8: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. Croatia Vs Albania, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship
World News
  1. 'Modi Ji Will Not Be Intimidated': Taiwan's Response To China's Outrage Over Its Relations With India
  2. Diet Trends In US: Who’s Eating Healthier And Who Isn’t?
  3. Modern Family Cast Reunites For WhatsApp Commercial: Phil, Claire, Cam, And Mitchell Return To The Dunphy Household!
  4. Does Your In-Flight Meal Taste And Smell Different? Here’s Why
  5. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Modi Offers Prayers In Kashi; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Ronaldo's Portugal To Begin Campaign; Neeraj Chopra To Be In Action