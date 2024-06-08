Cricket

Snubbed Shreyas Iyer Seeks Solace, Says 'Bat Is Always Going To Be In My Hand'

Shreyas Iyer featured in the Ranji Trophy semifinal as well as the final, a game in which the right-hander smacked a rapid 95 against Vidarbha, he also won IPL 2024 as the skipper of Kolkata Knight Riders

PTI
Shreyas Iyer played a stellar knock of 95 runs against Vidarbha in Ranji Trophy Final. Photo: PTI
info_icon

India batter Shreyas Iyer on Friday said "lack of communication" and some decisions did not go in his favour after the ODI World Cup last year, but asserted that his bat will do the talking in the upcoming future. (More Cricket News)

In last year's ODI World Cup, Iyer finished third among highest run-scorers for the hosts, scoring 530 runs at 66.25 with two centuries and three fifties.

Iyer was not included in the BCCI's central contract's list for period October 2023 to September 2024 for a perceived belief that he, along with wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan, had prioritised IPL over domestic cricket.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Netherlands - null
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 38: When And Where To Watch BAN Vs SL Match

BY Outlook Sports Desk

While Kishan had given a complete miss to domestic cricket in the first half of the year and began playing competitive cricket just before the IPL, Iyer had featured in a few Ranji Trophy matches for Mumbai.

Having missed the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal, Iyer featured in the semifinal as well as the final, a game in which the right-hander smacked a rapid 95 against Vidarbha.

"I had a tremendous World Cup and I wanted to take a break after that, work on my body (and) build some strength around certain areas," Iyer said in a video released on his YouTube page on Friday.

"Due to lack of communication, there were some decisions that didn't go in my favour. But at the end of the day, the bat is always going to be in my hand and it's on me how to perform and win trophies.

"I decided that once I win Ranji Trophy and IPL, that would be an apt answer for whatever happened in the past and thankfully, everything fell to the right place," added Iyer, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title win this year.

India's bowler Arshdeep Singh, left, is congratulated by teammate Hardik Pandya for taking two early wickets against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. - Photo: AP/PTI
IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC 2024: Pandya Confident Of Doing Well In 'Extra Special' Match

BY PTI

Having undergone a back surgery in April 2023, Iyer said pushing himself hard in the nets sessions at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru also helped him find confidence.

"After the surgery, I was at NCA, practising in the nets. I have never batted for so long in my life. I used to always restrict myself from batting in the nets because I complained that the wickets weren't that great," he said.

"Suddenly, I just told myself that 'put yourself in tough situations because the war is won outside the field, not on the field'," he said.

"When you play with your mind, when you challenge your mind to put yourself in tough situations and you decide for yourself whether you're going to win or not," Iyer added.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Key Meeting Over Modi 3.0 Cabinet Today, Congress' CWC To Chalk Out Future Strategy | Details Inside
  2. Delhi: 3 Dead, 6 Injured In Fire Explosion At Narela Food Processing Unit
  3. Manipur: Tension Grips Jiribam After Meitei Farmer’s Killing By Militants
  4. ‘TDP Doesn’t Know Caste...’: Party Leader Nara Lokesh Over Granting Reservations To Muslim Community
  5. Politics of Communalism Fails: Why BJP Fails To Achieve Majority Mark?
Entertainment News
  1. Bianca Censori's Friend Claims Kanye West Treats Her Like 'A Dramatic Installation': Report
  2. Kartik Aaryan's Physical Transformation For 'Chandu Champion' Has Left Netizens In Shock - Check Pics Inside
  3. Amitabh Bachchan Gears Up To Battle It Out As Ashwatthama In The New Poster Of 'Kalki 2898 AD'
  4. Fragrance Foundation Awards 2024: 19 Winners Honoured And Two Special Honourees Inducted – View Pics
  5. ‘Diane Von Furstenberg: Woman In Charge’: Tribeca Festival Hosts Premiere Of Biopic On Ace Fashion Designer – View Pics
Sports News
  1. CAN Vs IRE, T20 WC: ‘New York Pitch Got Slower In Second Half’ Says Saad Bin Zafar
  2. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup Highlights: BAN Withstand Batting Collapse, Win Cliffhanger By 2 Wickets
  3. Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup: Mahmudullah Takes BAN Home In Low-Scoring Thriller
  4. Afghanistan Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Highlights: Rashid, Farooqi Bowl AFG To Historic 84-Run Win Over NZ
  5. T20 WC 2024: CAN Beat IRE By 12 Runs In New York - In Pics
World News
  1. Macron Is Hosting Biden For A State Visit As The Two Leaders Try To Move Past Trade Tensions
  2. UN Adds Israel To ‘Blacklist’ Of Countries That Harm Children
  3. 1 Killed, 1 Wounded As Gunman Opens Fire On Students At Rural University Of Panama Campus
  4. Days After Attack On Slovakia PM, Danish Prime Minister Assaulted At Copenhagen Square, 1 Arrested
  5. Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement
Latest Stories
  1. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  2. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  3. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  4. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  5. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  6. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  7. Sports Updates Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Jannik Sinner To Seal A Spot In French Open Men's Singles Final
  8. Elections 2024 News | June 7 Highlights: Modi Stakes Claim To Form Government; PM's Oath Taking At 7:15 PM On June 9