IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 WC 2024: Pandya Confident Of Doing Well In 'Extra Special' Match

Hardik Pandya with Arshdeep Singh. APPTI
India's bowler Arshdeep Singh, left, is congratulated by teammate Hardik Pandya for taking two early wickets against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

Hardik Pandya does not want to treat the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan as a "fight" but the India all-rounder is quite excited to face a rival against whom he has had considerable success. (More Cricket News)

Rohit Sharma-led India will take on Pakistan on Sunday and Pandya will be eager to repeat his past success against the cross-border opponents.

"Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games," Pandya told 'Star Sports'.

Pandya has played six T20Is against Pakistan so far. While his outings with the bat largely remained moderate, having scored just 84 runs with a highest of 40, the Baroda man has fared better with the ball in hand.

India captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot for six runs against Ireland during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, Wednesday, June 5, 2024. - AP Photo/Adam Hunger
India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: 'Big Open Cracks' Cause For Concern

BY PTI

The pace-bowling all-rounder has taken 11 wickets from six matches at a very good economy of 7.5 with 3/8 being his best analysis.

"It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history," said Pandya.

India began the ICC marquee event with a facile eight-wicket win over Ireland, but Pakistan were stunned by the USA via Super Over in Texas on Thursday.

While underlining the riches in India’s bowling unit, Pandya said they needed to remain disciplined against Pakistan.

"India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, a lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt.

"So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us," Hardik had told the BCCI.

