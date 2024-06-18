Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By BCCI Panel; Could Be Announced As IND Head Coach In Next 48 Hrs

Believed to be the sole applicant for the post, Gambhir attended the interview over a zoom call and another round of discussion is expected to take place tomorrow

PTI/Kunal Patil
Rohit Sharma with Gautam Gambhir. Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
info_icon

Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, underwent an extensive interview for the position of head coach of the Indian national cricket team with the BCCI-appointed panel Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Tuesday. (T20 World Cup Coverage | More Cricket News)

Believed to be the sole applicant for the post, Gambhir attended the interview over a zoom call and another round of discussion is expected to take place tomorrow.

"Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.

The CAC comprises of former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik. The details of the interview are not known yet but as per PTI the discussion was centered around the roadmap of Gambhir for the next three years with the team.

The new head coach, as per BCCI, will be appointed for the period of next three years.

USA beat Pakistan to register a historic win on 6 June 2024. - T20WorldCup/X
PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid Follows Super Over - Check Viral Post

BY Outlook Sports Desk

As per PTI, the announcement of Gambhir's name as the head coach of the Men In Blue is a mere formality and could take place in the next 48 hours.

The Apex Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, and it is expected that Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, will inform the members about the coach selection procedure prior to the official announcement.

Gambhir has not yet officially announced anything but at a recent event in Abu Dhabi, the former cricketer expressed his willingness to be the head coach.

The 42-year-old Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team's mentor. Before that he was also associated with Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons as mentor. In both those seasons, the Lucknow-based side qualified for play-offs.

The left-hander is also a two-time IPL winner as the captain with KKR.

The incumbent Rahul Dravid has already announced that he will not be continuing as the head coach at the end of the team's T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi Releases PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
  2. Delhi-Leh Bus Service Turns Into Money Spinner For HRTC
  3. Arundhati Roy And Sheikh Shaukat Hussain Face UAPA Charges: A Critical Look At India's Controversial Laws
  4. Manipur Violence: Mob Asks CRPF Personnel To Vacate Bus Before Setting It On Fire In Kangpokpi |Details
  5. Modi In Varanasi In First Visit Since LS Poll Win, Releases PM-KISAN Instalment
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap Opens Up On His Stock Full Of 'Dad Jokes, Sick Jokes'
  2. Prateek Kuhad Is All Praise For Unparalleled Love And Energy That Pours Out Of India
  3. Sunil Lahri On Arun Govil Playing Dashrath In Ranbir Kapoor Starrer 'Ramayana': He Is Crushing His Own Personality
  4. Kalki Koechlin Starts Shooting For ‘Her Story’ In Antichan-des-Frotignes, France
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
Sports News
  1. Copa America 2024 Tournament Preview: Messi, Argentina To Defend Their Crown, Or Will Brazil's Flavour Be Enough?
  2. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana Jumps To Third Place After Maiden One-Day Home Ton
  3. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions
  4. Gautam Gambhir Interviewed By BCCI Panel; Could Be Announced As IND Head Coach In Next 48 Hrs
  5. Rohit Sharma On ICC T20 World Cup: Amidst The Hustle, We're Prepared; Men In Blue Keen To Do Something Special In Super 8
World News
  1. Take This Unique Cruise Along The East River To Experience The Forgotten History Of NYC’s Abandoned Islands
  2. Ukraine Claims Its Drones Hit A Russian Oil Facility, Sparking A Huge Blaze
  3. Sri Lanka's Top Court Rules Against 'Gender Equality' Bill; President Proposes To Appoint Select Committee To Look Into Judgment
  4. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  5. Anne Hathaway Reveals Her Surprising Lip-Plumping Hack. Watch Her TikTok Tutorial!
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18 LIVE: Encounter Breaks Out In Poonch; Modi Releases PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana
  8. Today World Sports News Live: Neeraj Chopra In Action At Paavo Nurmi Games; Boston Celtics Crowned NBA 2023-24 NBA Champions