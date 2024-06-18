Gautam Gambhir, the former India opener, underwent an extensive interview for the position of head coach of the Indian national cricket team with the BCCI-appointed panel — Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) — on Tuesday. (T20 World Cup Coverage | More Cricket News)
Believed to be the sole applicant for the post, Gambhir attended the interview over a zoom call and another round of discussion is expected to take place tomorrow.
"Yes, Gambhir appeared for the interview with the CAC. One round of discussions happened today. There is another round expected tomorrow," a BCCI source told PTI.
The CAC comprises of former India cricketers Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik. The details of the interview are not known yet but as per PTI the discussion was centered around the roadmap of Gambhir for the next three years with the team.
The new head coach, as per BCCI, will be appointed for the period of next three years.
As per PTI, the announcement of Gambhir's name as the head coach of the Men In Blue is a mere formality and could take place in the next 48 hours.
The Apex Council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, and it is expected that Jay Shah, the BCCI secretary, will inform the members about the coach selection procedure prior to the official announcement.
Gambhir has not yet officially announced anything but at a recent event in Abu Dhabi, the former cricketer expressed his willingness to be the head coach.
The 42-year-old Gambhir recently guided Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL trophy as the team's mentor. Before that he was also associated with Lucknow Super Giants for two seasons as mentor. In both those seasons, the Lucknow-based side qualified for play-offs.
The left-hander is also a two-time IPL winner as the captain with KKR.
The incumbent Rahul Dravid has already announced that he will not be continuing as the head coach at the end of the team's T20 World Cup campaign in the Americas.