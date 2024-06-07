Cricket

PAK Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup: Rahul Dravid Follows Super Over - Check Viral Post

Pakistan, now enduring the ignominy of losing to an Associate side, will hope to beat India in their second outing, scheduled for Sunday (June 9) at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York

T20WorldCup/X
USA beat Pakistan to register a historic win on 6 June 2024. Photo: T20WorldCup/X
info_icon

Days before their clash against India, Pakistan were stunned by the United States of America in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener on Thursday. And India head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't the one to give it a miss. (Highlights|Scorecard|Full Coverage)

Even as a seemingly clueless Pakistani side tried to cope with the American challenge at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium, Dravid was spotted inside a New York subway, glued to his mobile screen, following each passage of play.

United States captain Monank Patel, who migrated stateside from India as a teenager in the early 2010s, won the toss and bravely opted to bowl first against one of the pre-tournament favourites.

Bat first or bowl first, up against Babar Azam's Pakistan, the USA were always going to be the minnows. But what transpired in the next few hours was a cricketing equivalent of the Biblical David vs Goliath contest; and true to the script, the underdogs pulled off a miraculous win, albeit belatedly in a Super Over, the cricketing equivalent of a shoot-out.

Pakistan, now enduring the ignominy of losing to an Associate side, will hope to beat India in their second outing, scheduled for Sunday (June 9) at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

This Group A clash presents India with a golden opportunity to inflict more misery on Pakistan. Historically, India have dominated Pakistan in ICC events. An India win could potentially end Pakistan's campaign.

For Dravid, this could be his last meeting with Pakistan. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the former captain's final assignment as India coach.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. HP: Hamirpur Reports 34 New Cases Of Diarrhoea In 24 Hours, Total Climbs To 286
  2. NDA Meeting: Narendra Modi Elected As NDA Leader, To Take Oath As PM For 3rd Term On June 9 | Top Points
  3. Kashmir’s Voice: Bashir Dada on Art & Silence
  4. Hemant Soren Being Oppressed Like Stan Swamy Who Died In Custody: Ex-J'khand CM's Social Media Post
  5. Outlook Talks Shahina KK in conversation with Sethunath, Senior Journalist and Political Analyst
Entertainment News
  1. Taapsee Pannu Reveals She Did Not Fall In Love At First Sight With Mathias Boe, Says She 'Took Time To Test'
  2. New 'Hunger Games' Prequel 'Sunrise On The Reaping' Set for 2026 Release, Movie To Be Based On Suzanne Collins' New Novel
  3. ‘Bad Cop’ Trailer: Gulshan Devaiah Takes On A Double Role, Anurag Kashyap Goes Lethal As Gangster Kazbe Mama
  4. Avneet Kaur Defends Romancing Nawazuddin Siddiqui Despite Age Gap In ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’: If It's A Script Requirement, You Can't Say No
  5. 'Die Hard 2' And 'The Hills Have Eyes' Actor Tom Bower Passes Away At 86
Sports News
  1. Canada Vs Ireland, T20 World Cup Match 13 Prediction: Playing XI, Weather Report, Pitch
  2. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  3. PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: Who Is Saurabh Netravalkar?
  4. French Open 2024: Paolini Gets The Better Of Andreeva In SF - In Pics
  5. Canada Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head, Top Scorer, Wicket Takers, Best Bowling
World News
  1. Israeli Strike Kills At Least 33 People At A Gaza School; The Military Claims Was Being Used By Hamas
  2. Four Indian Medical Students Drown In Russia
  3. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  4. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  5. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Alcaraz Vs Sinner - The Ultimate Tennis Showdown Of Arch-Rivals You Can't Miss!
  7. NDA Meeting LIVE Updates: 'The Most Successful Alliance In India's History', Says PM Modi; Allies Elect Him As NDA Leader
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win