Days before their clash against India, Pakistan were stunned by the United States of America in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 opener on Thursday. And India head coach Rahul Dravid wasn't the one to give it a miss. (Highlights|Scorecard|Full Coverage)
Even as a seemingly clueless Pakistani side tried to cope with the American challenge at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium, Dravid was spotted inside a New York subway, glued to his mobile screen, following each passage of play.
United States captain Monank Patel, who migrated stateside from India as a teenager in the early 2010s, won the toss and bravely opted to bowl first against one of the pre-tournament favourites.
Bat first or bowl first, up against Babar Azam's Pakistan, the USA were always going to be the minnows. But what transpired in the next few hours was a cricketing equivalent of the Biblical David vs Goliath contest; and true to the script, the underdogs pulled off a miraculous win, albeit belatedly in a Super Over, the cricketing equivalent of a shoot-out.
Pakistan, now enduring the ignominy of losing to an Associate side, will hope to beat India in their second outing, scheduled for Sunday (June 9) at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.
This Group A clash presents India with a golden opportunity to inflict more misery on Pakistan. Historically, India have dominated Pakistan in ICC events. An India win could potentially end Pakistan's campaign.
For Dravid, this could be his last meeting with Pakistan. The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is the former captain's final assignment as India coach.