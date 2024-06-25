Cricket

India Vs England, ICC T20 World Cup, Semi-Final 2: Chris Gaffaney, Rodney Tucker To Officiate IND Vs ENG

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England in Providence, Guyana on Thursday

New Zealand's Chris Gaffaney and Rodney Tucker of Australia will be the on-field officials for the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup between India and England in Providence, Guyana on Thursday. (More Cricket News)

Reigning champions England booked their place in the seimfinal with a 10-wicket win against co-hosts USA, while India put the finishing touches to a perfect Super 8s stage with a 24-run win over Australia.

Joel Wilson will be the TV Umpire for a re-run of the 2022 semifinal, which saw England come out on top, with Paul Reiffel in place as the fourth umpire.

New Zealand's Jeffrey Crowe has been appointed as the match referee for the second semifinal.

England's Richard Illingworth and Nitin Menon of India will be on the on-field umpires when Afghanistan make history by playing in their first T20 World Cup semifinal against South Africa in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago on Thursday.

Afghanistan qualified for the last-four stage with an eight-run win against Bangladesh, via DLS, at Australia's expense.

South Africa are looking to secure a maiden T20 World Cup final appearance.

West Indies' Richie Richardson will be the match referee for the first semifinal.

