ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan See Shining Light Under Gloomy Grenadinian Skies

There was emotion. There were tears. There was fight and there was a new demigod in Grenadines. Afghanistan’s ability to live in the now, fighting for themselves, and against the world with so many doubts and uncertainties, wizarding their way into the T20 World Cup semi-final are scripts that are freakishly good and will be read by people around Afghanistan and beyond - potentially turning into a guide that shows the way to realise a dream.