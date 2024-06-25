Welcome to our live coverage of the last Super Eights clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, Saint Vincent (West Indies) on Tuesday (June 25). After a historic win over Australia last weekend, the Afghans have a real shot at creating history again. Victory against the Bangla Tigers will take Rashid Khan's men into their first-ever World Cup semi-finals, and knock the Aussies out. Bangladesh too have a chance to qualify, albeit only with a massive win margin. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)