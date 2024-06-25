Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Updates: Can Afghans Pip AUS To Make Semi-Finals?

The final Super Eights clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 pits Afghanistan against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Tuesday (June 25). After a historic win over Australia last weekend, the Afghans have a real shot at creating history again. Victory against the Bangla Tigers will take Rashid Khan's men into their first-ever World Cup semi-finals, and knock the Aussies out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs BAN match, right here

Bhuvan Gupta
24 June 2024
Afghanistan beat Australia by 21 runs in their previous Super Eights match at ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2024. Photo: AP

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan (c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar.

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8s

Welcome to our live coverage of the last Super Eights clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, to be played between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, Saint Vincent (West Indies) on Tuesday (June 25). After a historic win over Australia last weekend, the Afghans have a real shot at creating history again. Victory against the Bangla Tigers will take Rashid Khan's men into their first-ever World Cup semi-finals, and knock the Aussies out. Bangladesh too have a chance to qualify, albeit only with a massive win margin. Who will come up trumps? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the AFG vs BAN match at T20 WC 2024, right here. (Streaming | Scorecard)

