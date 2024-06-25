It could not have been more dramatic than that. In a match that had more twists and turns than a whodunnit movie, Naveen-ul-Haq was the emergent heroic figure as Afghanistan edged out Bangladesh by eight runs to storm into their first-ever World Cup semi-finals, in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). In the process, the Afghans knocked the mighty Australia out of the tournament. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)
Chasing a revised target of 114 runs in 19 overs due to rain delays, Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight clash. Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan took four wickets apiece in an unbelievably topsy-turvy, see-saw battle.
