Cricket

Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rashid Khan & Co Enter Maiden Semi-Finals

Chasing a revised target of 114 runs in 19 overs due to rain delays, Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 runs as Afghanistan entered their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals and knocked the mighty Australia out in the process.

Naveen-ul-Haq dismisses Taskin Ahmed, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Naveen-ul-Haq dismisses Taskin Ahmed during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
info_icon

It could not have been more dramatic than that. In a match that had more twists and turns than a whodunnit movie, Naveen-ul-Haq was the emergent heroic figure as Afghanistan edged out Bangladesh by eight runs to storm into their first-ever World Cup semi-finals, in Saint Vincent on Tuesday (June 25). In the process, the Afghans knocked the mighty Australia out of the tournament. (Highlights | Scorecard | Full Coverage)

Chasing a revised target of 114 runs in 19 overs due to rain delays, Bangladesh were bowled out for 105 runs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super Eight clash. Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan took four wickets apiece in an unbelievably topsy-turvy, see-saw battle.

More to follow...

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. BRA 0-0 COS, Copa America 2024: Selecao Draw In Group D Clash - In Pics
  5. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  2. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  3. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  5. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour Angers Skipper Rashid Khan - Watch
  4. Euro 2024: Hungary Forward Varga To Undergo Surgery For Facial Fractures; UEFA Defends Medical Response
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leads His Men Into Semifinals - In Pics
World News
  1. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  2. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
  3. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release
  4. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  5. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System
  3. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  4. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  7. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  8. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release