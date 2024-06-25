Cricket

AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour Angers Skipper Rashid Khan - Watch

Bangladesh and Afghanistan are locked in a vital Super 8 match of T20 World Cup 2024 at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

Disney+ Hotstar
Gulbadin Naib lies down in pain during AFG vs BAN Super 8 match. Photo: Disney+ Hotstar
info_icon

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib has landed himself in hot water after going down with cramps during his side's Super 8 encounter against Bangladesh in Kingstown on Tuesday, June 25. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Visuals show Naib going down in pain as soon as rain arrived during Bangladesh's run-chase of 115 in the 12th over. Trott, Afghanistan's head coach. was also seen signaling to his players to slow the game down before rain halted play in the Bangladesh's innings.

Simon Doull on-air did not like Naib's 'unsportsmanlike' behaviour whereas Ravichandran Ashwin put out a funny tweet on X (formerly Twitter) asking for a 'red card' to the Afghani all-rounder.

Even skipper Rashid Khan questioned Naib's antics on the field as the all-rounder was seen taken away by the physio and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Naib, however showed no side-effects of the cramps as he dismissed Tanzim Hasan Sakib for 3 in the 15th over of the game.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers restricted Afghanistan to 115/5.

