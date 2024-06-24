Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch T20 World Cup Last Super 8 Match

The all-important Group 1 Super 8 clash between Afghanistan and Australia takes place on Monday (Tuesday IST) to decide the semifinalists of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. (Preview | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
Much will depend on the India-Australia clash that takes place before the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match. If Australia lose, a simple victory for Afghanistan will take them to semifinals. If Australia win, then first of all Bangladesh will be knocked out and secondly, net run rate will come into play if Afghanistan win.
Here's all you need to know about Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight match:
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match will be played on June 25, Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent at 6:00 AM IST.
Where to watch Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup Super Eight, Group 1 match?
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.
Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan(c), Nangeyalia Kharote, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Najibullah Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Ishaq
Bangladesh Squad: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar