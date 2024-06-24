AFG Vs BAN: What Afghanistan Need To Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals - Scenarios Explained

Afghanistan are on a high. A historic win against Australia put Rashid Khan & Co. in the reckoning for an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final spot. By the way, defending champions England on June 23, Sunday became the first team to qualify for the last four. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
That, however, is easier said than done. They are in Group 1 of Super 8 also featuring two giants of the game -- Australia and India. Afghanistan's target is to finish top two, meaning dislodging one of the former T20 World Cup champions.
Afghanistan Can Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals
- Afghanistan need to beat Bangladesh and hope for an India win against Australia, by any margin. India will top Group 1 with six points, and the Afghans second with four points.
- If Australia beat India, and Afghanistan lose to Bangladesh, the former champions will qualify with four points each.
- If both Afghanistan and Australia lose, net run rate will come into play. As things stand, India have the best with +2.425. Aussies have +0.223, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh have -0.650 and -2.489, respectively.
So, what are the margins?
If Afghanistan lose by one run, Australia will need to lose by 31; if Australia beat India by one run, Afghanistan will need a 36-run win.
If Australia win In the final ball while chasing, Afghanistan will need to win their game in 15.4 overs or earlier (assuming they are chasing a target of 161).
Then again, there's also the rain factor.
A washout and Afghanistan will have three points. In that case, India must beat Australia.
