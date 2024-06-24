Cricket

AFG Vs BAN: What Afghanistan Need To Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals - Scenarios Explained

Afghanistan stand third in group 1 and are gearing up to face Bangladesh in their last Super 8 game. Here's how Afghanistan can qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
Afghanistan players celebrate the dismissal of Australia's Tim David during the men's T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and Australia at Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saturday, June 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)
info_icon

Afghanistan are on a high. A historic win against Australia put Rashid Khan & Co. in the reckoning for an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final spot. By the way, defending champions England on June 23, Sunday became the first team to qualify for the last four. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)

That, however, is easier said than done. They are in Group 1 of Super 8 also featuring two giants of the game -- Australia and India. Afghanistan's target is to finish top two, meaning dislodging one of the former T20 World Cup champions.

Afghanistan Can Qualify For ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finals

Here's how Afghanistan can qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals:

- Afghanistan need to beat Bangladesh and hope for an India win against Australia, by any margin. India will top Group 1 with six points, and the Afghans second with four points.

- If Australia beat India, and Afghanistan lose to Bangladesh, the former champions will qualify with four points each.

- If both Afghanistan and Australia lose, net run rate will come into play. As things stand, India have the best with +2.425. Aussies have +0.223, while Afghanistan and Bangladesh have -0.650 and -2.489, respectively.

T20 World Cup 2024 Points table
T20 World Cup 2024 Points table Photo: Outlook India
info_icon

So, what are the margins?

If Afghanistan lose by one run, Australia will need to lose by 31; if Australia beat India by one run, Afghanistan will need a 36-run win.

If Australia win In the final ball while chasing, Afghanistan will need to win their game in 15.4 overs or earlier (assuming they are chasing a target of 161).

Then again, there's also the rain factor.

A washout and Afghanistan will have three points. In that case, India must beat Australia.

Here's the live streaming details of Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match:

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup Super 8 match will be held on June 25, Tuesday at the Arnos Vale Stadium in St Vincent at 6:30 AM IST.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels and live streamed in Sony LIV app.

For global telecast details, click here.

