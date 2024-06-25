Cricket

AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup Super 8: Angry Rashid Khan Throws Bat At Karim Janat - Watch Video

The incident occurred off the third ball of the 20th over of the Afghanistan innings, bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Rashid Khan was furious at Karim Janat for refusing a single during their clash with Bangladesh at ICC T20 World Cup 2024's Super Eights

Rashid Khan throws bat at Karim Janat, AFG vs BAN, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Screengrab
Rashid Khan throws his bat at Karim Janat during the Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match in Saint Vincent. Photo: Screengrab
It was a strange batting innings from Afghanistan. The surface seemed tricky, but still, the severe lack of boundaries meant that the run rate never exceeded six an over. Eventually, a last-ball six from captain Rashid Khan took the Afghans to a 115-run total against Bangladesh at their pivotal Super Eights clash of ICC T20 World Cup 2024, in Kingstown on Tuesday, June 25. It has since been raining and the play resumption time is expected soon. (Match Blog | Streaming | Scorecard)

Rain began pelting down in the last over, and the covers were brought on immediately after the innings ended. But before that, there was a unique incident in the 20th over that took viewers and commentators alike by surprise.

Off the third ball of the final over, bowled by Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rashid Khan got a leading edge to the off side and scampered through for the first run. Rashid felt there was a chance of a second run but Karim Janat refused it. A furious Rashid threw his bat in Janat's direction as he was desperate to regain strike. You can watch the video of the incident below.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers disciplined lines and hard lengths to quell run-scoring. Despite a record fourth fifty-plus partnership from openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, the tempo never rose and a flurry of wickets later meant that the Afghans ended with what looks like a below-par total.

If the match stands as a 20-over affair despite the rain, Bangladesh need to chase the 116-run target in 12.1 overs to overtake Australia on net run rate and qualify for the semi-finals. Afghanistan need to win - any margin will do - to advance.

