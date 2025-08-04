India Vs England, 5th Test: Joe Root Confirms Chris Woakes Will Bat 'If Needed' On Day 5

All five of the matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series have gone to the final day, and even with The Oval Test on a knife-edge, Joe Root is confident England are in the stronger position

England's Joe Root
Joe Root believes "a lot of things are in England's favour" as they aim to clinch a thrilling series win against India on day five of the final Test.

Root (105) and Harry Brook (111) both scored centuries on day four as they pushed England to the brink of victory at The Oval thanks to a 195-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

Bad light and rain brought Sunday's play to an end an hour early with England on 339-6, in need of 35 runs to win the match and the series, while India only need four wickets to snatch a series draw.

Root scored his 39th Test century, going past Kumar Sangakkara in the all-time standings, while it was also his 13th 50-plus score in the fourth innings of Tests.

All five of the matches in the series have gone to the final day, and even with this Test on a knife-edge, Root is confident England are in the stronger position.

"It is quite a fitting end for how the rest of the series has gone. It has ebbed and flowed all of the way through, and this Test is exactly the same," Root told BBC Test Match Special.

"We are in for a cracker; we are in a good position. We have another heavy roller available.

"Things might happen quicker with new ball; it might be easier to score.

"A lot of things are in our favour. We have so much ability left in the dressing room, and clearly, they have had a good passage of play, but Monday could be a real good opportunity to get across the line.

"It has been one hell of a series; one hell of a journey, and we have the confidence in our dressing room."

Root also confirmed that, if needed, Chris Woakes is available to bat despite a suspected shoulder dislocation he suffered on day one, which initially ruled him out of the end of the series.

Woakes, who had bowled the most overs in the Test series before his injury, practised batting one-handed on Sunday and changed into his whites during the evening session.

"He's all-in, like the rest of us," Root said. "It's been that kind of series where guys have had to put bodies on the line.

"Hopefully, it doesn't get to that. But he had some throwdowns in here [the indoor school] at one point, and he's ready if needed… He's desperate to do what it takes.

"Clearly, he's in a huge amount of pain having done what he's done. It just shows, as we've seen from other guys in this series – [Rishabh] Pant batting with a broken foot, guys taking all sorts of blows here and there – but it means a huge amount to him.

"It just shows the character and the person that he's willing to put his body on the line like that for England, and hopefully – well, hopefully he doesn't have to, but if it does come to that - get us across the line and win us an incredible series."

