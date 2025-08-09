Manchester City Vs Palermo Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Pre-season Friendly

Manchester City are on a trip to Spain and will face Italian sister club Palermo in their final pre-season friendly ahead of their campaign opener in the Premier League 2025-26. City and Palermo both are part of the same ownership and it will be their first ever meeting. Check how you can watch the Manchester City vs Palermo football friendly live.
This will be City's first outing since getting knocked out of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup by Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal in July, Pep Guardiola's men have since then played against Preston North End behind closed doors City won the match 1-0 and would want another win before kicking off their Premier League season.
Palermo have enjoyed a perfect pre-season campaign, winning six matches out of six and scoring 29 goals so far. But City will be their biggest test so far and they would want to give a solid performance against the English giants.
Manchester City Vs Palermo Live Streaming
When is the Manchester City Vs Palermo, pre-season friendly match?
The Manchester City Vs Palermo, pre-season friendly match takes place on Saturday, August 9 (August 10 in India). The match kicks off 12:30am IST.
Where to watch the Manchester City Vs Palermo, pre-season friendly match?
The Manchester City Vs Palermo, pre-season friendly match can be watched live mancity.com website and CITY+ app with a paid subscription.