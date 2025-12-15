FIFA 'The Best' Awards 2025 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Gala Football Ceremony - Check Nominees

FIFA will be announcing its Best Football Awards for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, December 16 at the Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha, Qatar. Know when and where to watch

Rohan Mukherjee
FIFA Best Awards
The FIFA Best Award Trophy winners will be revealed on Dec 16. Photo: X/MadridXtra
  • FIFA set to announce winners of 'The Best' awards for 2024-25 season

  • Event to be live streamed on FIFA.com

  • Check all the nominees

FIFA will be announcing 'The Best' Football Awards for the 2024-25 season on Tuesday, December 16 at the Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha, Qatar. The event will be followed by the gala dinner, featuring 800 guests.

All eyes will surely be on this year's Ballon d'or winner Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who finished second in the race.

The Spanish international fell 321 points behind Dembele in what was an unanimous decision by a total of 100 journalists around the world.

However, FIFA uses the traditional voting system, where fans, current captains and coaches of men's and women's teams vote.

Lamine Yamal will be hoping for his fans and counterparts to make him the youngest ever to win the best men's player award.

His role was crucial in helping Barcelona claim the top-flight title and their journey to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, where they lost to Inter Milan. Yamal had a contribution of 43 G/A (18 goals and 25 assists) in 55 matches across all competitions.

But to become the youngest winner, Yamal's biggest opponent will be French international Ousmane Dembele, who won his maiden Ballon D'or award on the back of a sensational season.

The PSG forward scored 35 goals and provided 15 assists in 53 matches across all domestic and continental club competitions.

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Robert Lewandowski and Vinicius Junior have won the prestigious award, which is FIFA's version of the Ballon d'or.

The Best players, goalkeepers and coaches as well as the playing XIs of the year will be revealed on the eve of FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final between PSG and Flamengo.

FIFA 'The Best' Awards Ceremony 2025: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Will The FIFA 'The Best' Awards 2025 Be Held?

The Fairmont Katara Hall in Doha will host the FIFA Best awards 2025 on Tuesday, December 16 from 22:30PM (IST) onwards. 

Where Will The FIFA 'The Best' Awards 2025 Be Telecast And Live Streamed?

FIFA 'The Best' Awards 2025 will be live streamed on FIFA.com. There will be no live telecast for the annual event.

FIFA 'The Best' Awards Ceremony 2025: Nominees

Women's

  1. Sandy Baltimore (Chelsea / France)

  2. Nathalie Björn (Chelsea / Sweden)

  3. Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain)

  4. Lucy Bronze (Chelsea / England)

  5. Mariona Caldentey (Arsenal / Spain)

  6. Temwa Chawinga (Kansas City Current / Malawi)

  7. Kadidiatou Diani (Olympique Lyonnais / France)

  8. Melchie Dumornay (Olympique Lyonnais / Haiti)

  9. Patri Guijarro (Barcelona / Spain)

  10. Lindsey Heaps (Olympique Lyonnais / USWNT)

  11. Lauren James (Chelsea / England)

  12. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal / England)

  13. Ewa Pajor (Barcelona / Poland)

  14. Claudia Pina (Barcelona / Spain)

  15. Alexia Putellas (Barcelona / Spain)

  16. Alessia Russo (Arsenal / England)

  17. Leah Williamson (Arsenal / England).

Men's: 11 Players

  1. Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France)

  2. Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain / Morocco)

  3. Harry Kane (FC Bayern München / England)

  4. Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid / France)

  5. Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

  6. Cole Palmer (Chelsea / England)

  7. Pedri (Barcelona / Spain)

  8. Raphinha (Barcelona / Brazil)

  9. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool / Egypt)

  10. Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain / Portugal)

  11. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain)

Women's Coach Nominees

  • Sonia Bompastor (Chelsea)

  • Jonatan Giráldez (Washington Spirit / Olympique Lyonnais)

  • Seb Hines (Orlando Pride)

  • Renée Slegers (Arsenal)

  • Sarina Wiegman (England)

Men's Coach Nominees

  • Javier Aguirre (Mexico)

  • Mikel Arteta (Arsenal)

  • Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain)

  • Hansi Flick (Barcelona)

  • Enzo Maresca (Chelsea)

  • Roberto Martínez (Portugal)

  • Arne Slot (Liverpool)

Women's Goalkeeper Nominees

  • Cata Coll (Barcelona / Spain)

  • Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC / Germany)

  • Christiane Endler (Olympique Lyonnais / Chile)

  • Hannah Hampton (Chelsea / England)

  • Anna Moorhouse (Orlando Pride / England)

  • Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC/Brighton & Hove Albion / Nigeria)

  • Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United / USA)

Men's Goalkeeper Nominees

  • Alisson Becker (Liverpool / Brazil)

  • Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid / Belgium)

  • Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/Manchester City / Italy)

  • Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa / Argentina)

  • Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München / Germany)

  • David Raya (Arsenal / Spain)

  • Yann Sommer (Internazionale Milano / Switzerland)

  • Wojciech Szczęsny (Barcelona / Poland)

