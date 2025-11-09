Manchester City Vs Liverpool Live Streaming, Premier League 2025/26: Where To Watch MCI Vs LIV Live In India? Check H2H

City welcome Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium for matchday 11 action
The Reds won each of their previous encounters by 2-0 last season
City Vs Liverpool set to kick-off at 10:00PM (IST)
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City welcome their arch-rivals and reigning champions Liverpool FC on matchday 11 of the 2025/26 English Premier League season. The match is set for a 10:00PM (IST) kick-off at the Etihad Stadium.
Over the past few years, this fixture has been regarded as one of the most important meetings between two teams in the top-flight. In fact, some believe that City Vs Liverpool holds more significance than a Manchester or a London derby, all because of the nature of this match.
During the Jurgen Klopp era in Merseyside, Manchester City and Liverpool featured in several high-octane title matches. Without a shadow of doubt, the Reds have been City's most challenging opponent with both of them finishing in the top two on 3 occasions.
The rivalry began during the 2018/19 season when Manchester City (98) pipped Liverpool (97) by just one point to lift the Premier League title.
Next season (2019/20), the Reds achieved 99 points to win their first league title of the PL era with the Cityzens finishing 2nd by an 18-point gap. Then, during City's 2021/22 league win, Liverpool were once again denied by just a point's difference - 93:92.
Last season, Arne Slot's Liverpool defeated Pep and co twice by 2-0 before winning their second PL title with Arsenal finishing second for the 3rd consecutive season.
The rivalry between City and the Reds will see an addition of another chapter in what is also going to be Pep Guardiola's 1000th match as head coach.
Manchester City Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Head-to-head
Matches played: 56
Manchester City Wins: 12
Liverpool Wins: 23
Draw: 21
Manchester City Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Live Streaming Info
When and Where will the Manchester City Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26 match be played?
The Etihad Stadium will host the Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool on November 9, Sunday from 10:00PM (IST) onwards.
Manchester City Vs Liverpool, Premier League 2025-26: Where To Watch The Match Live?
Manchester City Vs Liverpool can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network