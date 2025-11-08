Premier League 2025/26: Pep Guardiola Set For Historic 1000th Managerial Match As Man City Welcome Liverpool

Pep Guardiola will be taking charge of his 1000th match as head coach when Manchester City host Arne Slot's Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League matchday 11

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pep Guardiola Set For Historic 1000th Managerial Match As Man City Welcome Liverpool
Pep Guardiola walks down to celebrate with Manchester City players en route to lifting the 2023/24 Premier League trophy. File Photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pep Guardiola see to oversee his 1000th match as head coach

  • How Pep Guardiola reached to the 1000 matches landmark?

  • City take on Liverpool on Sunday, November 9 at the Etihad Stadium

Pep Guardiola is all set to reach a major milestone of 1000 matches as head coach, something he wouldn't have thought when he took over the FC Barcelona B team in 2007/08 as his first managerial job.

On Sunday, November 9 against an opponent that has been his biggest challenge in England, Pep Guardiola will join the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger and Manuel Pellegrini among others to have managed 1000 games.

What will make it even more special is the home crowd of the Etihad Stadium which will welcome reigning champions Liverpool on matchday 11 of the Premier League 2025/26.

This is a very important fixture for both the teams, who are firm contenders for the top-flight title this season. Only 1 points separate the two teams with City at 2nd (19 points) and Liverpool at 4th (18 points).

Manchester City head into this match in supreme form after thrashing Borussia Dortmund 4-1 in the UEFA Champions League earlier in the week and also defeated Bournemouth and Swansea City 3-1.

Related Content
Related Content

The kind of form Man City are carrying, Pep Guardiola would want to win his 716th match in his 1000th appearance as manager. His opponents for the landmark 90 minutes at the Etihad, Liverpool have been the central and most consistent challenge to Guardiola since the 2017.

He has been able to keep Liverpool second in a title fight on the last day, twice by a gap of just a point in 2018/19 and 2021/22.

"I never thought for one second about reaching 1,000 games. You just want to do a good job, play football the right way and see what happens.” - Pep Guardiola said on the eve of City Vs Liverpool.

“I have been so fortunate in my career to work for three amazing clubs. At Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, I have had full support. It means I have been able to work without distraction and be the best manager I can be." - Guardiola added.

How Pep Guardiola Reached 1000 Matches As Manager?

Pep Guardiola started off with the FC Barcelona B team in 2007/08 before joining the main team for the golden 2008/09 season which saw Barca win the treble of Champions league, La Liga and Copa Del Rey.

The team, which featured a young Lionel Messi, Carlos Puyol and Xavi-Iniesta, went on to win 11 more trophies over the next three seasons under him with another treble in 2010/11 and he left after 179 wins from 247 matches.

He had won 28 games from 42 appearances as head coach of Barcelona B and also held a record of 6 trophies in a calendar year with Blaugrana.

He then went on Germany to join Bayern Munich where he shaped Joshua Kimmich and improved or transformed Robert Lewandowski's goal scoring prowess.

Guardiola won three straight Bundesliga titles with Bayer from 2013 to 2016, winning 121 times in 161 matches before arriving at Manchester City in 2017 and staying for a record period of time with his 10th season running.

After a tough start to life in England during the 2016/17 season, where he went without trophy for the first time in his managerial career, Guardiola made Manchester City: the Centurions (2017/18), domestic treble winners (2018/19), maiden European treble winners (2022/23) and the first club to win 4 consecutive PL titles. He has won 18 trophies from 549 matches at Manchester City.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia T20I Series: Has The 2-1 Victory Given India The Mantra For A Perfect World Cup Squad?

  2. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup Trophy Controversy: BCCI, PCB 'Break Ice', Seeking Amicable Solution - Report

  3. PAK Vs SA 3rd ODI: South Africa Succumb In Faisalabad As Ayub And Abrar Star For Pakistan To Seal First Home Series Win

  4. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025: Royal Champs Crown Bangladesh Star Shakib Al Hasan As Captain For New Season

  5. Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Elena Rybakina Reaches WTA Finals Summit Clash With Comeback Win Over Jessica Pegula

  2. ATP Athens Open: Novak Djokovic Downs Yannick Hanfmann To Reach Final

  3. WTA Finals 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Eliminates Coco Gauff To Enter Last Four In Riyadh

  4. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  5. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Where Do Poor Go After Evictions, Demolitions In Urban India And How Do They Live? (Or Die)

  2. Delhi Pollution and Weather Update: Office Hours Changed as Hazardous AQI Persists

  3. Rithala Metro Fire In Delhi Leaves One Dead, Hundreds Of Shanties Destroyed

  4. Delhi Announces Staggered Office Hours To Tackle Rising Air Pollution

  5. Army Foils Infiltration Attempt Along LoC In Kupwara, Two Terrorists Killed

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  2. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  3. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

  4. Democratic Candidate Mikie Sherrill Elected As New Jersey Governor

  5. New York Mayoral Polls: Zohran Mamdani Wins New York City’s Mayoral Election

World News

  1. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  2. Trump Administration Probes 175 Cases Of H-1B Visa Misuse, Says US Labour Department

  3. Indonesia: Explosion at Jakarta Mosque Injures Over 50 Worshippers During Friday Prayers

  4. Kushner’s Gaza Redevelopment Plan Focuses On Real Estate, Residents Largely Overlooked

  5. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, November 8, 2025: What’s in Store for Virgo, Scorpio, Aquarius & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope For November 9–15, 2025: Positive Changes And New Beginnings Await Aries, Virgo, And Pisces

  3. Echoes of the Dispossessed: Silence and Survival in Madhya Pradesh’s Adivasi Heartlands

  4. Chirag Paswan: NDA’s Rising Voice Eyes Bigger Role In Bihar 2025

  5. Bihar Elections | The Issue Of Paper Leaks Gets Sidelined As The Jobs Narrative Takes Centre Stage

  6. Indian National Held By RSF Militia In Sudan; Efforts Underway For His Release

  7. MS Dhoni Set To Play IPL 2026, Confirms CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan

  8. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers