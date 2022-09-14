Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Australia’s Tour Of India 2022: Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis Ruled Out Of T20I Series

The Australian selectors have included Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis for T20I series against India.

Marcus Stoinis suffered an injury during the ODI series against New Zealand.
Marcus Stoinis suffered an injury during the ODI series against New Zealand. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 6:18 pm

Australia will miss the services of Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Marcus Stoinis in the three-match T20I tour of India after the trio was ruled for the series on Wednesday due to injuries. While Starc has been suffering from a knee injury, Marsh and Stoinis have been ruled out due to ankle and side issues respectively. (More Cricket News)

According to cricket.com.au, the injuries are minor but Cricket Australia took the decision not to risk the players keeping in mind the T20 World Cup to be played at home, starting next month. The recent development will further deplete the Australian squad as David Warner has already been rested for the tour.

The Australian selectors have included Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott as replacements for Starc, Marsh and Stoinis. While Marsh and Stoinis suffered the injuries during the ODI series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand, Starc's was a late exclusion following a scan on his knee on Wednesday.

Australia will play three T20s against hosts India at Mohali on September 20, Nagpur on September 23 and Hyderabad on September 25. After the whirlwind India tour, Australia are set to play T20 series against the West Indies and England in the build-up to the T20 World Cup.

Tags

Sports Cricket India National Cricket Team Australia National Cricket Team T20 World Cup Nathan Ellis Daniel Sams Sean Abbott Mitchell Starc Mitchell Marsh Marcus Stoinis
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read