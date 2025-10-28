India Vs Australia 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Live? Check Head-To-Head Records

Team India will start the 2nd leg of their white-ball tour of Australia with a 5-match T20I series. The 1st T20I is set to take place on Wednesday, October 29 at the Manuka Oval, Canberra. Check out the live streaming details and head-to-head T20I records between IND and AUS

Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Live? Check Head-To-Head Records
Team India celebrating a wicket during their match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. Photo: X/BCCI
Summary
  • India's tour of Australia set to resume with the 5-match T20I series

  • India will take on Australia in the shortest format for the first time since becoming the World and Asian champions

  • The 1st T20I takes place on Wednesday, October 29 at the Manuka Oval

  • Fans can watch the match on JioHotstar and Star Sports

After losing the ODI series by 2-1, Team India will resume the 2nd leg of their white-ball tour of Australia with a much anticipated 5-match T20I series. The opening match is set to take place on Wednesday, October 29 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

This will be the first time that India will go head-to-head with Australia in the shortest format, since becoming the T20 World Champions last year in Barbados.

In fact, this will be their first meeting since the T20 World Cup Super Eights (knockout) match in St. Lucia, where the Indians eliminated the Aussies with a 24-run victory in June 2024.

Suryakumar Yadav, fresh off winning the Asia Cup last month in Dubai, will be eager to start with a win. This will be his 4th T20I series as captain of the national side and under his captaincy, India have won each of their previous series' against Sri-Lanka, Bangladesh and South Africa.

The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh and Tilak Verma among others are all set to return for the first time since beating Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

As for Australia, the hosts will be looking to win a T20I series against India for the first time since the 2018/19 series when they whitewashed the Men in Blue 2-0.

India Vs Australia 1st T20I: IND Vs AUS Head-To-Head Records

Matches Played - 32

India Wins - 20

Australia Wins - 11

No Result - 1

India vs Australia 1st T20I: Live Streaming Details

When And Where Is The India Vs Australia 1st T20I Being Played?

The 1st T20I between India and Australia is set to take place on Wednesday, October 29 from 1:45PM (IST) onwards at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Where To Watch The India vs Australia 1st T20I Live Telecast in India?

Indian fans can watch the India Vs Australia 1st T20I match live on the JioHotstar app/website as well as the Star Sports network.

India Vs Australia 1st T20I: Squads

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma (WK)

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis

Published At:
