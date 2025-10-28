Shreyas Iyer Injury Update: BCCI Confirms Batter Stable After Spleen Laceration During India Vs Australia 3rd ODI

BCCI confirms significant improvement in Shreyas Iyer's health
Iyer sustained a spleen laceration after a fielding mishap during India vs Australia 3rd ODI
Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress
India batter Shreyas Iyer suffered a significant setback during the third ODI against Australia national cricket team in Sydney when he fell awkwardly while taking a catch and landed heavily on his left side. Scans revealed a laceration of the spleen with internal bleeding, the kind of injury that can be career-threatening.
On Monday, it was reported that Iyer was moved out of ICU and was revoering well. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now provided a medical update and a detailed report regarding Iyer's injury, who is under ongoing observation in a Sydney hospital.
Shreyas Iyer Injury Latest Updates: BCCI Statement
"Shreyas Iyer sustained a blunt injury to his abdomen, resulting in a laceration of his spleen with internal bleeding on 25th October during the third ODI against Australia," BCCI officially said.
"The injury was promptly identified, and the bleeding was immediately arrested. His condition is now stable, and he continues to be under observation. A repeat scan done on Tuesday, 28th October, has shown significant improvement, and Shreyas is on the road to recovery. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, will continue to monitor his progress," the Indian board added.
Shreyas Iyer Likely To Miss South Africa ODI Series
Shreyas Iyer was recently appointed India's ODI vice captain ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia, which means that BCCI are now considering him as a key player of the 50-over format and for a longer run. However, his recent injury has now raised a big doubt over his availability for the upcoming home ODI series against South Africa.
The injury is quite serious and it can be said that the recovery will take some time. However, there are no official announements regarding his comeback. Till then, fans can wait and only wish for his speedy recovery.