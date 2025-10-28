A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyer's Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath

What began as a brilliant fielding effort at the iconic SCG escalated into a life-threatening situation, sending shockwaves through the Indian dressing room and cricketing fraternity

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
A Deep Dive Into Shreyas Iyers Medical Emergency Timeline And Aftermath
India's Shreyas Iyer, left, is injured after catching out Australia's Alex Carey during their One Day International cricket match in Sydney, Australia. | Photo: AP/Rick Rycroft
Summary
  • Deep dive into the timeline of Shreyas Iyer's life threatening injury during India's 3rd ODI against Australia

  • Iyer sustained an internal injury as a result of an awkward fall while trying to complete a catch

  • India's white-ball tour of Australia resumes on October 29 with the 5-match T20I series

India's tour of Australia 2025 was jolted by a medical emergency during the third ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on October 25, when vice-captain and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer sustained a severe internal injury.

What began as a brilliant fielding effort at the iconic SCG escalated into a life-threatening situation, sending shockwaves through the Indian dressing room and cricketing fraternity.

In the latest development, India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav on Tuesday, October 28, provided a piece of encouraging news.

Addressing the media ahead of the first India vs Australia T20I at Manuka Oval, Canberra, Yadav said that he has been "talking to him over the last two days. He has been replying. It's looking good."

A Detailed Timeline Of The Incident Involving Shreyas Iyer And Its Aftermath

Fielding Incident: The incident happened in the 35th over of the Australian innings. Alex Carey sliced the fourth delivery from Harshit Rana, and Iyer completed a stunning catch while running backwards from backward point. But he ended up landing awkwardly on his left side.

Support To Walk Off: The impact caused visible discomfort as he clutched his left rib cage. The 30-year-old left the field with assistance, visibly in pain but conscious.

Collapse And Evacuation: Iyer fainted in the dressing room. Medical staff rushed in as his vital parameters dropped alarmingly. An ambulance was called for an emergency evacuation. He was taken to a nearby hospital in Sydney.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately," PTI reported, citing a source privy to the development.

Diagnosis: Scans confirmed a laceration to the spleen, a serious internal injury. He's admitted to the ICU for close monitoring.

Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, BCCI's head of medical services, in his communication to the board, has reportedly commended the on-field medical staff for their swift and efficient response, which helped avert a potentially critical situation.

Stabilisation Update: On October 27, the BCCI confirmed that Iyer is stable and conscious, but remains under observation.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region... He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well," the BCCI said in a statement.

Moved Out Of ICU: The following day, doctors moved Iyer to a general ward, but he remains under observation. Initially, he was expected to be out of action for about three weeks, but the recovery period may now be longer. He was recently named the vice captain of the Indian ODI team.

Meanwhile, sources indicated that Iyer's family members are expected to travel to Sydney soon to be by his side as he continues to recover.

On the field, India will resume their rivalry with the Aussies in the T20Is, with the first of five matches starting Wednesday. India lost the preceding three-match ODIs, 1-2, with the consolation win coming in the third outing.

Chasing a 237-run target, former captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli stitched an 168-run stand to help secure a nine-wicket win.

Published At:
