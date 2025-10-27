India Tour Of Australia: Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of T20I Series, Tanveer Sangha Named Cover

Adam Zampa reportedly expecting birth of second child
Star leggie had missed first ODI in Perth too
Pacer Mahli Beardman could make Australia debut in series
Leg-spinner Tanveer Sangha has been added to Australia's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match India series, starting October 29 in Canberra. Sangha steps in as Adam Zampa is temporarily absent reportedly due to family commitments.
Adam Zampa To Miss Start Of India T20Is
Zampa, Australia's premier leg-spinner and their leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is, will miss the start of the T20 international series against India. ESPNcricinfo reports that his wife Harriet is expecting their second child.
Zampa had missed the first ODI in Perth due to long travel distances, but he returned for the matches in Adelaide — where he was named Player of the Match —and Sydney.
Tanveer Sangha's Recent Form
Sangha, a 23-year-old leg-spinner who represents Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League, has been called up to the T20I squad despite not featuring in the format since 2023. On debut against South Africa, he had claimed 4 for 31.
Recently, Sangha took seven wickets in three one-day matches for Australia A against India A and currently leads the One-Day Cup bowling charts with 10 wickets in four matches for New South Wales. Apart from the leggie, Australia have left-arm spinner Matt Kuhnemann in their ranks.
Australia’s T20I Squad Sees Dynamic Shifts
Australia’s T20I squad is witnessing strategic rotations since the multi-format players are also preparing for the Ashes. Josh Hazlewood will exit after the first two matches in Canberra and Sydney, while Sean Abbott is set to leave following the third game in Hobart.
Additionally, 20-year-old Mahli Beardman, a fast bowler from Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers who has yet to play a first-class match, may make his international debut as he joins the team from the third match onwards.
India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (vc), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.
Australia's updated T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Tanveer Sangha.