Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

Pat Cummins' absence opens an opportunity for Scott Boland to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in Australia's pace attack for the Perth Test against England

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia
Pat Cummins has not bowled since Australia’s 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies in the Caribbean in July 2025. Photo: ICC
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Cricket Australia issues statement confirming Pat Cummins' unavailability for Perth Test

  • Steve Smith to take over as captain for first Test, which starts on November 21

  • Scott Boland prime candidate to replace Cummins in bowling attack

Australia captain Pat Cummins will miss the Ashes opener against England in Perth starting November 21, 2025, due to a back injury, with Steve Smith stepping in as skipper. "We've run out of time," said head coach Andrew McDonald with regards to Cummins' availability.

Cummins Sidelined By Back Stress Injury

Cricket Australia announced on Monday (October 27, 2025) that Cummins has resumed running after being sidelined for three months due to a back stress injury. However, the board confirmed that he “will not be fit in time for the opening match.” The statement also noted that Cummins “expects to return to bowling shortly,” indicating progress in his recovery process.

Steve Smith To Lead Australia

With Pat Cummins unavailable for the first Test, former skipper Steve Smith will take over as captain for Australia when the highly anticipated Test series begins. The Ashes series will start in Perth on November 21 and will be followed by a day-night Test in Brisbane from December 4. The five-match series will then move to Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia's head coach Andrew McDonald told reporters in Canberra, "We've run out of time. We sort of flagged this a week or so ago that it would take sort of four plus weeks to get him up and running and we've run out of time, unfortunately, but really optimistic and hopeful for the second Test match."

Related Content
Related Content

McDonald added, "So I suppose the next question is what's the time frame? What does it look like for the second Test? Not really going to be able to answer that other than to say that he'll be back bowling this week and that's a huge step. That was the big variable that we wanted to add in and get that information. So we're on the journey to that second Test and very hopeful that that will be a positive outcome."

Scott Boland Set For Key Role In Pace-Friendly Perth

The 32-year-old Cummins has not bowled since Australia’s 3-0 series sweep of the West Indies in the Caribbean in July 2025. His continued absence opens an opportunity for Scott Boland to join Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in Australia's pace attack for the Perth Test. The conditions at Perth Stadium are traditionally favourable for pace bowlers, making Boland's inclusion significant.

Boland has an impressive record in home Tests, having taken 49 wickets at an average of 12.63 across nine matches. Notably, his debut in 2021 saw him claim six wickets for just seven runs in a remarkable second-innings performance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, which secured a major victory for Australia.

(With AP inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Scores, Round Two Day 3: Shami Hungry For More Wickets; Nagaland Aim To Extend Resistance Against TN

  2. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  5. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  3. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  4. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

  5. Day In Pics: October 26, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

Latest Stories

  1. Satish Shah, Known For His Iconic Role In Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Passes Away At 74

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 2, Day 1: Ajinkya Rahane Hits Hundred; Delhi In Command Against HP

  3. 14 Candidates File Nomination For Nuapada Assembly Bypoll

  4. RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Blames Centre For Overcrowded Trains During Chhath Festival Before Bihar Polls

  5. Kurukshetra Part 2 OTT Release: Where To Watch The Final Battle Of Mahabharata - Trailer, Plot, Cast Details

  6. Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

  7. Baahubali - The Epic Trailer: SS Rajamouli's Magnum Opus Is Back In All Its Glory

  8. Pakistan Test Captain Shan Masood Named PCB Consultant For International Cricket