Ashes 2025-26: Pat Cummins Needs At Least 'Four Weeks' Of Training To Be Fit For 1st Test - Andrew McDonald

Australia coach Andrew McDonald said that a few weeks back the chances of Pat Cummins playing the Perth Test were negligible but after some "variables" were incorporated in his training, he has shown improvement

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ashes 2025-26 Pat Cummins Needs Four Weeks Of Training To Be Fit For 1st Test Andrew McDonald
Australian captain Pat Cummins faces a race against time to be fit for the inaugural Ashes Test. Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Stress injury to back had sidelined Pat Cummins in July

  • Australia captain has resumed running following scans that showed some improvement

  • Ashes series to begin in Perth on November 21

Australian captain Pat Cummins faces a race against time to be fit for the inaugural Ashes Test next month with coach Andrew McDonald saying the pace-bowling stalwart would need at least four weeks of training to be in prime shape for the series opener.

A stress injury to the back had sidelined Cummins after Australia’s tour of the West Indies in July. While the pacer has resumed running following scans that showed some improvement, the cricketer and coach are treading cautiously in order not to aggravate the injury again.

"My view would be four, four-and-a-half weeks," McDonald told cricket.com.au when asked how much time the 32-year-old quick would need to bowl to be match-ready for the November 21 Ashes opener at Perth.

"Myself and Patty (Cummins) have spoken about that type of timeframe. Or else you start to bring in other risk factors - a) you're not skill ready, b) soft tissue injuries then become a real risk."

"And if you were to do a soft tissue injury early in a series like the Ashes, then it's a long way back from where he's been. So we'll be mindful of all those risk factors."

Related Content
Related Content

The coach said that a few weeks back the chances of Cummins playing the Perth Test were negligible but after some "variables" were incorporated in his training, he has shown improvement.

"It's a big couple of weeks, we've added some variables into his training in the last couple of weeks and had a positive result there. There's some positive signs speaking to Patty over the last few days. He's a lot more optimistic. Those who have been through this type of injury (say) these things ebb and flow.

"A couple of weeks ago, did he think he was a chance (to play in Perth)? Potentially not, he was a little bit sore. Then you flip it forward two weeks and there's a lot more positivity. We've still got a little bit to go." McDonald said that Cummins was the kind of player who required shorter turnround times to regain match fitness.

"One of the benefits with Patty is that he has had the ability to prepare for Test matches off shortened preparations. So if it was to be shrunken down, we'd be very confident that he would still be able to perform in the first Test.

Joe Root pictured during the last Ashes series in Australia, in 2021-22 - null
Joe Root Says England Have Never Had Better Chance For Away Ashes Win

BY Stats Perform

"But the reality is, we're starting to get tight in terms of the times. We're still optimistic, hopeful, but this time next week, I think we'll be in a position to get better gauge on where he's at," he said.

The England's 'A' side too are scheduled to tour Australia around the Ashes and the coach hinted that Cummins could potentially be a part of a Cricket Australia XI to test his fitness rather than pushing him straight into the Ashes.

"Is it better to get Patty up and moving early in the (Ashes) series, even though he's a little bit underdone, to get into the series, versus potentially finding him a game somewhere else?" McDonald asked.

"All those things we'll weigh up with Pat."

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  3. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

  4. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  5. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  4. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: Sudarshan Brings Up 50, Jaiswal Nearing 100| IND 175-1 (45)

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal