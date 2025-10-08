Ashes 2025-26: Australia Dealt Big Blow! Pat Cummins To Miss 1st Test, Could Be Out Of Entire Series - Report

Cummins could miss the entire Ashes 2025-26 series as per report
The all-rounder is recovering from a lumbar bone stress issue
England take on Australia in the 1st Ashes Test starting from Nov 21
With the Ashes 2025-26 series start nearly six weeks away, hosts Australia have been dealt a major blow in their captain Pat Cummins who could miss the 1st Test at Perth. As per a report in The Age, Cummins has 'no chance' of getting fit fir the Ashes opener and there's a possibility that he could miss the entire series.
The Test captain is currently on recovery mode from a lumbar bone stress issue post the West Indies tour earlier this year which has also ruled him out of the upcoming India white-ball series.
Cummins reportedly underwent scans that highlighted the injury hasn't fully healed. The 1st Ashes Test begins from November 21 in Perth and Cummins's unavailability really spoils the plans for the hosts as they prepare to welcome Ben Stokes' England.
Cummins termed the possibility of him missing the Ashes as 'devastating' but remained optimistic of his participation.
“We’ll be doing everything we can to be right for that, [and] make a few decisions a little bit closer, but [I’m] confident we’ll do the rehab right and give it a good crack," Cummins was quoted as saying by The Age.
“This far out it’s hard to know, but we’re trying to make sure we’re doing everything right to be right for Perth. It’s a big Ashes series, [it] doesn’t get much bigger, so you’re willing to be aggressive and take a few risks to try to play as much of the Tests as you can. I’ve had a really good run as fast bowling goes, and I’ve been really well looked after, which has got me through this many Tests. I’ve bowled a lot over the last few years, something was bound to happen at some point, but hopefully get this right and don’t miss too much cricket," he added.
With Cummins reportedly out, this could mean Steve Smith leading the Aussies out in the five-match series. Moreover, this could also mean Scott Boland lining up alongside Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the three-man pace attack.